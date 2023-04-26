Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan
Lester Kiewit interviews Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Gift of the Givers founder.
- On Saturday, fights between Sudan's military and its main paramilitary force erupted
- Over 100 South Africans have been stranded in war-torn Sudan, with limited food and water
- The Gift of the Givers have stepped in, rescuing South Africans and embassy staff
The Gift of the Givers (GOTG) came to the aid of South Africans and embassy staff who have been trapped in Sudan since last week, following fights that erupted between Sudan's military and its main paramilitary force.
RELATED: 'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
On Monday, two buses – arranged by GOTG and financed by Department of International Relations and Cooperation – picked up seven Angolans and 38 South Africans from Khartoum, says Sooliman.
He adds that after being informed that four South Africans were left behind, another bus was arranged to pick them up and transport them to the border.
Arriving at the border posed another hurdle.
Sooliman says that many didn't have a hard copy of their passport and weren't allowed to cross the border into Egypt.
He adds that currently, eight individuals are still being kept on the Sudan's side of the border and being treated like criminals.
One managed to escape.
RELATED: Wife of Gerco Van Deventer recalls last chat: 'It was a loving conversation'
They didn't get the message, the network was down. Somehow, for some reason, four didn't make it.Dr Imtiaz Sooliman, Founder – Gift of the Givers
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/sudan_flag.html
More from Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
How to grow your child's net worth
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth.Read More
3 ways to spot fake medicine
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, how to spot them and the countermeasures.Read More
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims
The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims.Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes first woman to win global yacht race
After 235 days at sea, Gqeberha-based woman makes history - becoming the first woman to win a solo, Golden Globe yacht race.Read More
[WATCH]: What is the best way to identify a South African?
A woman was asked to prove that she is indeed South African.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More