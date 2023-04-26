R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
After decades of sexual assault allegations against Robert Sylvester Kelly (R Kelly), in February this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in connection with multiple sexual offences.
R Kelly was sentenced for the following charges:
• In September 2021, a federal jury in Chicago convicted the singer of six counts of sexual abuse against three women
• In February 2023, the now disgraced singer was sentenced to a 20-year jail term for child porn crimes
• In February 2023, Kelly was also sentenced to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction of federal child pornography and child enticement charges
On Wednesday (19 April), R Kelly was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons announced.
R Kelly used his status as a celebrity and a 'network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification'.
RELATED: Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music
This article first appeared on KFM : R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:R._Kelly_mug_shot.jpg
More from Entertainment
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.Read More
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.Read More
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.Read More
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.Read More
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.Read More
Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action
Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.Read More
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89
Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.Read More
More from World
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'
After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.Read More
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion
Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%.Read More
[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden
A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.Read More
Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March
The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.Read More
Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89
Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.Read More
World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'
22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.Read More
Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?
President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?Read More