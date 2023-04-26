R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
How to grow your child's net worth Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth. 29 April 2023 9:54 AM
3 ways to spot fake medicine Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, ho... 29 April 2023 9:16 AM
View all Local
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa? 28 April 2023 5:02 PM
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for. 28 April 2023 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment
fiber_manual_record
World

R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence

26 April 2023 9:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
R Kelly

The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.

After decades of sexual assault allegations against Robert Sylvester Kelly (R Kelly), in February this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in connection with multiple sexual offences.

R Kelly was sentenced for the following charges:

• In September 2021, a federal jury in Chicago convicted the singer of six counts of sexual abuse against three women

• In February 2023, the now disgraced singer was sentenced to a 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

• In February 2023, Kelly was also sentenced to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction of federal child pornography and child enticement charges

On Wednesday (19 April), R Kelly was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons announced.

R Kelly used his status as a celebrity and a 'network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification'.

RELATED: Industry experts on R. Kelly conviction and 'conundrum' of cancelling his music


This article first appeared on KFM : R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence




26 April 2023 9:44 AM
by Tasleem Gierdien
Tags:
R Kelly

More from Entertainment

Secrets of the Elephants Photo: National Geographic

New docu-series will change what you know about elephants

29 April 2023 11:42 AM

Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Matthew Perry. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Policy Exchange

Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir

25 April 2023 11:41 AM

The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Wikimedia Commons Andrea Ricca from Casagiove (CE), Italia Derivative work: RanZag (talk)

Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!

25 April 2023 8:25 AM

Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image: Supplied

Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin

24 April 2023 2:04 PM

A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joel Smith and Tatjana Schoenmaker. Photo: Instagram/jcsmith7

[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!

24 April 2023 12:46 PM

'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image via www.vpnsrus.com Wikimedia Commons mikemacmarketing

Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa

24 April 2023 11:24 AM

Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing

24 April 2023 10:11 AM

Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

American actor, Alec Baldwin. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/Gage Skidmore

Manslaughter charges dropped against Alec Baldwin

21 April 2023 2:52 PM

The US prosecutor dropped the charges on account of 'new facts', as investigations continue into the fatal shooting.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from World

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

28 April 2023 10:37 AM

Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run.

[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'

26 April 2023 3:43 PM

It's round two of Biden vs Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bulldog

'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'

25 April 2023 12:36 PM

After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion

25 April 2023 10:40 AM

Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay.

[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden

24 April 2023 12:03 PM

A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler: National Sea Rescue Institute

Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

23 April 2023 7:32 PM

The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'

21 April 2023 2:40 PM

22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa at the AU Summit in Ethiopia on 19 February 2023. Picture: @PresidencyZA/Twitter

Japan's G7 snub for CR, diplomatic tit for tat or sign of serious disapproval?

20 April 2023 9:48 PM

President Cyril Ramaphosa has pointedly not been invited to the G7 summit taking place in Japan next month - why?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A South Sudanese soldier. © bumbledee/123rf.com

'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'

20 April 2023 1:53 PM

A friend of a stranded South African couple based in Khartoum gives an update on their well-being in war-torn Sudan.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

Opinion Politics

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw

Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

EWN Highlights

WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

29 April 2023 3:59 PM

‘We failed that family’: Bishop Lavis CPF on baby Kai-isha abduction anniversary

29 April 2023 3:17 PM

Fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo's lawyer says court case could affect business

29 April 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA