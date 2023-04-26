R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence





After decades of sexual assault allegations against Robert Sylvester Kelly (R Kelly), in February this year, Kelly was sentenced to 30 years in federal prison in connection with multiple sexual offences.

R Kelly was sentenced for the following charges:

• In September 2021, a federal jury in Chicago convicted the singer of six counts of sexual abuse against three women

• In February 2023, the now disgraced singer was sentenced to a 20-year jail term for child porn crimes

• In February 2023, Kelly was also sentenced to one additional year in prison for his Chicago conviction of federal child pornography and child enticement charges

On Wednesday (19 April), R Kelly was moved to the Federal Correctional Institution in Butner, North Carolina from the Metropolitan Correctional Center in Chicago, the US Federal Bureau of Prisons announced.

R Kelly used his status as a celebrity and a 'network of people at his disposal to target girls, boys and young women for his own sexual gratification'.

