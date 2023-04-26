[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims
Former Eskom CEO Andre de Ruyter is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview with eNCA aired two months ago.
He is appearing virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) to give more details about the corruption and maladministration claims he made in that interview.
Source : @Eskom_SA/Twitter
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.Read More
