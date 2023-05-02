Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000?
The Opel Corsa (the original one) was one of the most reliable cars around, and the legendary Corsa Lite sold like hotcakes.
First introduced in South Africa in 1996, the Corsa Lite is making its comeback. But don't be fooled by the "Lite" name – this entry-level model is anything but light on specifications.
It boasts Opel's turbocharged 1.2-litre engine with 74 kW of power, which should make for a lively driving experience and supersedes the previous entry-level Corsa's normally aspirated 55 kW engine. The range-topping Elegance model goes even harder with a 96 kW version of this engine.
The Corsa Lite features front electric windows, air conditioning, Eco LED headlamps, and advanced safety technologies like tyre pressure monitoring and Active Lane Keep Assist.
The seven-inch touchscreen radio and IntelliLink Infotainment system keep drivers connected on the go, while Edition models add LED front fog lamps and front and rear parking sensors.
Prices:
-
Corsa Lite 1.2T 74kW 6MT - R349 900
-
Corsa Edition 1.2T 74kW 6MT - R356 900
-
Corsa Elegance 1.2T 96kW 6AT - R436 900
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000?
