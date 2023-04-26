[WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them
Since the buzz around Barbie's new movie starring, Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling which launches on 20 July later this year, Barbie and Mattel (a global leading toy company) is set to release multiple Barbie dolls to replicate the characters from the highly anticipated 2023 film.
In addition to these new dolls, Mattel is also launching its first-ever Barbie fashion doll with Down Syndrome in an effort to help more children find a toy that represents them as part of their inclusive and diversity range.
The toy maker company partnered with the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) in the United States of America and medical professionals to inform the design process.
The toy maker says, the first-ever Barbie doll with Down Syndrome includes:
• A new face and body sculpt that's more illustrative of women living with Down Syndrome
• A shorter frame and a longer torso
• A rounder face shape, smaller ears and flat nasal bridge with smaller almond-shaped eyes, which are slightly slanted
Mattel also says that the doll is designed with fine details to pay homage to Down Syndrome awareness such as:
• Wearing a pink pendant necklace, which includes three upward chevrons to represent three copies of the 21st chromosome - which is the genetic material that causes the characteristics associated with Down Syndrome
• The chevrons, or arrows, are also meant to symbolise 'the lucky few' who know someone with Down Syndrome in their life
• Wearing a yellow and blue puff-sleeved dress with butterflies which are all symbols associated with Down Syndrome awareness
Watch kids react to a Barbie who represents them below.
On this inclusive collaboration, Mattel describes this doll as part of their 'most inclusive collection'.
Our goal is to enable all children to see themselves in Barbie, while also encouraging children to play with dolls who do not look like themselves. This is the most diverse and inclusive doll line, offering a variety of skin tones, eye colours, hair colours and textures, body types, disabilities and fashions, to inspire even more stories.Mattel Bosses, Unites States of America
On working with Mattel to create the first-ever Barbie with Down Syndrome, the National Down Syndrome Society (NDSS) says...
It was an honour working with Barbie on the Barbie doll with Down Syndrome. This means so much for our community, who for the first time can play with a Barbie doll that looks like them. This Barbie serves as a reminder that we should never underestimate the power of representation. It is a huge step forward for inclusion and a moment that we are celebrating.Kandi Pickard, President - NDSS
This Barbie is currently available to pre-order from the international toy store, Smyths.
In recent years, Mattel launched more inclusive Barbie lines, including one inspired by real-life women who have upended societal norms.
In 2017, it released a doll wearing a hijab, a fencer who became the first American to compete and win an Olympic medal wearing the garment and some Ken's who also represent diversity amongst males.
Here's to inclusivity and representation for all children and hoping that this opens the door for more diversity.
This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Kids with Down syndrome react to Barbie doll that looks just like them
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Crdf1bjr4a2/
