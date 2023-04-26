The mystery of a gibbon's seemingly immaculate conception has been solved
Clarence Ford speaks to Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories online.
-
The female gibbon fell pregnant in 2021
-
It took two years for the zookeepers to determine who was the father of the baby gibbon
A female, white-handed gibbon in a zoo in Japan fell pregnant in 2021 despite the fact that she was alone in a cage.
For two years they were unable to determine who the father of the baby was because the mother was so protective.
They finally managed to get DNA and they discovered she had mated with another gibbon, a black gibbon that was in another enclosure.Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire Correspondent
After some investigating, they found that the baby was not the result of an immaculate conception, but rather of a very tiny hole in the fence.
The zookeepers discovered that there was a hole only 9mm in diameter says Friedman, which the gibbons used to procreate.
The gibbons made a plan.Barbara Friedman - Barbs Wire Correspondent
Listen to the interview for more. (Skip to 08:20)
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The mystery of a gibbon's seemingly immaculate conception has been solved
Source : https://pixabay.com/photos/lar-gibbon-white-handed-gibbon-4199292/
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist
In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa?Read More
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance
Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for.Read More
Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
You can get your hands on a one-way domestic flight with FlySafair for ONLY R9!Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Ending a romantic relationship can be extremely difficult for all parties, but conscious uncoupling can ease some of that pain.Read More
[WATCH]: Man fears stepping onto an escalator until something unexpected happens
What is that one thing that makes your heart stop?Read More
AI voice scams: criminals can now target you by cloning a loved ones voice
Artificial Intelligence has made it possible to mimic voices, and scammers are taking advantage of this new technology.Read More
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'.Read More