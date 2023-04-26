



Rachel Kolisi has put her faith in divine intervention after it was revealed that Springbok captain Siya Kolisi has suffered an injury that could see him miss out on the Rugby World Cup later this year.

She has taken to social media to implore her followers to join her in praying for Siya.

She posted a picture on Instagram depicting Siya’s hand with some strapping with the word ‘Jesus’ written on it.

The caption on the post read in part: “Hey friends! Believing in a miracle. Would really appreciate if you could take a minute out of your day to pray with us! I’ve seen God do it before and believe he will do it again.”

The plea is followed by a bible verse about overcoming adversity.

Reports suggest that Siya Kolisi could see his hopes of playing in the Rugby World Cup showpiece in France dashed due to an injury he suffered while playing in the United Rugby Championship against Munster.

It has been reported that he has suffered a partial tear to his anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) as well as injuring his meniscus on both sides of his injured knee.

The injury blow has left Kolisi with some serious decisions to make.

The first option is to have surgery to correct his injury, which would certainly put paid to his hopes of playing in the World Cup and any chance of playing again this year.

The second is to allow the injury to heal, which is estimated would take approximately four months. This would see him return to action in September.

The Boks' World Cup campaign commences on Sunday, September 10 against Scotland.

Kolisi is set to join French club, Racing 92, after the conclusion of the Rugby World Cup.

This article first appeared on 947 : Pray for Siya - Rachel Kolisi