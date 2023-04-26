The Midday Report Express: De Ruyter's difficult position





Top of mind on The Midday Report today is former Eskom CEO, Andre de Ruyter's testimony before Parliament’s Standing Committee on Public Accounts.

The hearing comes on the back of the explosive eNCA television interview De Ruyter did where he spoke on high level corruption in play at Eskom. Parliament is insistent that De Ruyter should name names, but he has so far refused citing that doing so could jeopardise ongoing investigations into the matter.

Now, word comes that De Ruyter's testimony may be poisoned. Thanks to a report by News24's Jacques Pauw, it appears the investigation the former Eskom CEO is using as the backbone of his testimony has no factual basis.

Mandy Wiener speaks to Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio Manager for State Capture at OUTA.

He's in a very difficult position. If he divulges too much of some of the investigations can be compromised. Obviously, the portfolio committee as well as the whole of South Africa wants to hear who are the names he's mentioned before. It is, unfortunately, a very fine line... Rudie Heyneke, Portfolio Manager - State Capture at OUTA.

I came into possession of all the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk. That's the company carrying out the investigation. I got a hold of all the research reports. I started going going through them, and I realised that there is no substance here. There is absolutely no evidence. Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

The funeral of anti-apartheid activist Tiego Moseneke is taking place today. Moseneke died in a car crash last week.

Report by Moneyweb: City of Joburg loses nearly half its water, costing billions

