[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
Lester Kiewit interviews Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent about this and other trending world news.
On Tuesday, Biden announced that he will be running a second term as the president of the United States.
Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.' Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023
That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly
RELATED: Donald Trump pleads 'not guilty' to 34 charges (and told to watch his mouth)
It's round two of President Biden versus former President Donald Trump, as Trump is the clear front-runner for the Republican party.
According to a study, only 5% of Americans want Trump and Biden to run again.
A total of 38% want neither of them to run.
There's still a very much pro-Trump and pro-Biden camp.Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
RELATED: Donald Trump to appear in court on Tuesday to face criminal charges
If elected, Trump will be 80 by the time his term is completed, while Biden will be 86, says Gilchrist.
He adds that this has caused for a large debate online.
We're not speaking spring chickens, are we?Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
