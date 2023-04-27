Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
There's a huge buzz around the burgeoning range of AI programmes now available to us.
But how would you feel about taking legal advice from a bot?
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp.
And it's a free service, for now.
General manager Darren Cohen emphasizes that the bot isn't a fully-fledged lawyer.
It has however been contextualised "to provide answers that align with the South African legal system".
It is recommended that users check in with a qualified Legal&Tax professional [or any legal professional] before making any legal decisions.Darren Cohen, General Manager - Legal&Tax Services
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler put the AI lawyer to the test herself.
She asked what she says was a range of quite tricky consumer-related-related questions.
The result was a mixed bag the consumer journo reports, and gives some examples.
It was lacking in some answers, but with others it was quite impressive. I got a very good POPIA-related answer to 'Am I legally entitled to access to a recording of my contractual conversation with a company?'.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
However, the bot was completely thrown by a question Knowler gets asked a lot by consumers.
“Can a company refuse to honour the Consumer Protection Act warranty if I don’t have the product’s original packaging?”
This got a default response: “It seems as if something went wrong. Let's try again - please retype your question.”
Knowler's verdict: On basic questions the AI lawyer is worth a whirl.
It was an inevitable use of this technology and it is a gateway... It does make you appreciate the nuance and complexity we human beings can bring to a situation that the bots - now, anyway - are simply unable to.Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist
Right now the AI lawyer is free to use, but will be available at a later stage on a subscription basis, and to the company's existing clients.
The service is available on Whatsapp.
For more detail, listen to the conversation at the top of the article
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/limbi007/limbi0071810/limbi007181000030/109262493-a-robot-and-a-businessman-reach-out-to-each-other.jpg
