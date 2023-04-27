Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!





There's a huge buzz around the burgeoning range of AI programmes now available to us.

But how would you feel about taking legal advice from a bot?

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp.

And it's a free service, for now.

General manager Darren Cohen emphasizes that the bot isn't a fully-fledged lawyer.

It has however been contextualised "to provide answers that align with the South African legal system".

It is recommended that users check in with a qualified Legal&Tax professional [or any legal professional] before making any legal decisions. Darren Cohen, General Manager - Legal&Tax Services

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler put the AI lawyer to the test herself.

She asked what she says was a range of quite tricky consumer-related-related questions.

The result was a mixed bag the consumer journo reports, and gives some examples.

It was lacking in some answers, but with others it was quite impressive. I got a very good POPIA-related answer to 'Am I legally entitled to access to a recording of my contractual conversation with a company?'. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

However, the bot was completely thrown by a question Knowler gets asked a lot by consumers.

“Can a company refuse to honour the Consumer Protection Act warranty if I don’t have the product’s original packaging?”

This got a default response: “It seems as if something went wrong. Let's try again - please retype your question.”

Knowler's verdict: On basic questions the AI lawyer is worth a whirl.

It was an inevitable use of this technology and it is a gateway... It does make you appreciate the nuance and complexity we human beings can bring to a situation that the bots - now, anyway - are simply unable to. Wendy Knowler, Consumer journalist

Right now the AI lawyer is free to use, but will be available at a later stage on a subscription basis, and to the company's existing clients.

The service is available on Whatsapp.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!