De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger provides a summary of Wednesday's proceedings on The Money Show.
- André de Ruyter gave virtual testimony before Parliament on Thursday over his allegations of corruption at Eskom
- Just ahead of his appearance, News24 published an article in which Jacques Pauw discredits the investigation the former Eskom boss bases his allegations on
There wasn't much in the way of fresh revelations when André de Ruyter gave his testimony before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts (Scopa) on Wednesday.
The virtual appearance followed the former Eskom CEO's explosive interview with eNCA a couple of months ago.
It also immediately followed the publication of the findings of Jacques Pauw's investigation into the intelligence report on which de Ruyter seems to base his allegations of corruption at the power utility.
The ESKOM DIRTY DOSSIER story was published on News24.
In an interview on The Midday Report, Pauw said he'd come into possession of the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out thee investigation.
RELATED: ‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw
Going through the documents he realised "there is no substance here".
Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
Pauw said he came into possession of all the research reports by George Fivaz Forensic and Risk, the company carrying out the investigation.
Business Leadership South Africa (BLSA) says it was approached by de Ruyter to help fund a risk assessment "that would augment the efforts of law enforcement authorities to root out corruption at Eskom".
Going through these documents, Pauw realised "there is no substance here".
Millions upon millions has been spent on this investigation and it is absolutely worthless.Jacques Pauw, Investigative Journalist
Bruce Whitifield talks to Eyewitness News reporter Lindsay Dentlinger about de Ruyter's Scopa appearance.
The former Eskom boss was his usual unflappable self, Dentlinger reports.
He was clearly very well prepared legally as to what exactly he was going to be prepared to share, and to provide reasons for why he would NOT be prepared to share what all the MPs expected him to.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter was using legal privilege and saying that there's a reason he did not to drop any names, for fear of repercussions.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter still believes that some of the information that came out of the disputed intelligence report has value.
He told Parliament it had led to a number of arrests and to Eskom sites being better secured.
Dentlinger says de Ruyter seems to place a lot trust in South Africa's law enforcement authorities to continue investigating.
He also passed the buck to Public Enterprises Minister Pravin Gordhan and said if the committee wanted names of people who are allegedly involved in this corruption, they should look to Gordhan to provide the answers because he shared everything with the Minister.Lindsay Dentlinger, Reporter - Eyewitness News
De Ruyter for the first time confirmed rumours that the new Eskom board headed by Mpho Makwana contributed to his resignation last year, Dentlinger adds.
Scopa resolved to call Minister Gordhan and the Eskom board to answer to the claims next week.
Watch de Ruyter's virtual appearance before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts below:
Scroll to the top listen to Dentlinger's update
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
Source : Lindsay Dentlinger/Eyewitness News
More from Business
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'.Read More
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day
Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?
Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will
There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.Read More
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar
While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims
The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.Read More
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity
"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.Read More
More from Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
How to grow your child's net worth
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth.Read More
3 ways to spot fake medicine
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, how to spot them and the countermeasures.Read More
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims
The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims.Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes first woman to win global yacht race
After 235 days at sea, Gqeberha-based woman makes history - becoming the first woman to win a solo, Golden Globe yacht race.Read More
[WATCH]: What is the best way to identify a South African?
A woman was asked to prove that she is indeed South African.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
More from Politics
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day
Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw
Jacques Pauw speaks about his investigation suggesting intelligence report used by Andre De Ruyter to slam the govt was hollow.Read More
[LISTEN] Andre de Ruyter's R50m off-the-book investigation into Eskom mafias
We know there's corruption at Eskom. I don't think there's smoke without fire, says Barbara Friedman.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims
The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.Read More
Presidency: SA remains a signatory to the International Criminal Court
In a statement, the Presidency said that this followed an error in a comment made during an African National Congress (ANC) media briefing on Tuesday regarding the International Criminal Court (ICC).Read More
MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us
The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.Read More
ANC gives mixed signals around ditching ICC ahead of Putin's likely SA visit
Is South Africa going to try and withdraw its membership of the International Criminal Court?Read More