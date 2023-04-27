MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
How to grow your child's net worth Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth. 29 April 2023 9:54 AM
3 ways to spot fake medicine Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, ho... 29 April 2023 9:16 AM
View all Local
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa? 28 April 2023 5:02 PM
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for. 28 April 2023 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Opinion

MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible

27 April 2023 10:33 AM
by Monde Ndlovu
Tags:
Freedom day
Economic freedom
black wealth

From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect SA did not include in its birth of democracy was deep economic discussions, writes Monde Ndlovu.

OPINION

In reflecting on economic freedom, Lot Ndlovu said the following: “The new economic dispensation should match the aspiration for economic freedom and the fulfillment of the highest ideals of our democracy.”

This quote has many gems in it. In actual fact, it is like an onion that needs multiple layers to be peeled off. A new political era is naturally accompanied by a new economic dispensation, which should match the aspirations of the people, and ideally leads to the fulfillment of the highest ideals of our young democracy.

This new economic dispensation, plus economic freedom, equal democratic ideals. In other words, if economic freedom is not achieved in line with the economic order, democracy will fail in South Africa.

The new political dispensation which we now enjoy was ushered in through the most difficult times in our history.

From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspect it did not include was deep economic discussions.

Many South Africans today believed that the moment of 1994 would usher in a completely different economic order – one where their quality of life would improve and outgrow life pre-1994.

In this case, the new political era was embraced with much excitement and heightened expectation that leaders in both the political and economic space would be driven by new ideals, underpinned by integrity and ubuntu.

Lot Ndlovu often highlighted that an opportunity was missed by leaders immediately after 1994 to drive transformation with the same vigour seen in the political arena, saying there was a lack of momentum in the economic space.

He often lamented the missed opportunity, and further stated how this moment confused both black people and white people.

Firstly, black people became confused and started to scramble for opportunities, and instead of spreading opportunities; it was all for personal gain and just a few close associates.

White people on the other hand thought that building a school or a clinic reflected what transformation was really about. Both groups missed what Nelson Mandela truly dreamed of, and even today, the country’s race relations are deepening.

Many calls have been made in the past 30 years or so around the need to focus on the economy and its structure.

The current conversations organised by the government, business, and other interested parties in society do not adequately deal with the economic question, or rather, economic freedom.

The JSE, as the hub and centre of the economy, has not been able to create sustainable and new black capital, but those who previously held and controlled the productive assets of the economy have been able to create more wealth post-1994.

Even with Black Economic Empowerment, many white people have become wealthier in the process.

Pre-1994, the economy was squeezed by sanctions and disinvestments, with added pressure on the ground from the people. Post-1994, the economy opened up, and those who had capital had a great advantage to build more wealth.

How have whites become wealthier through B-BBEE?

When ownership deals are structured, the lawyers, advisors, owners, bankers, and corporate financiers have been all white, with minority stakes negotiated by black people.

Then a “lock-in period” for black shareholders would begin, usually over 10 to 15 years, and they do not benefit immediately from the transaction. And even if they receive dividends, they need to pay back the money they borrowed to purchase the shares in the first place.

If they default and are unable to pay back the borrowed money, some clauses state that the shares should return to the original shareholders. And these companies benefit immediately - they do not have a lock-in period before they benefit, their B-BBEE credentials change immediately, and doing business with the State can happen.

Therefore, B-BBEE as a framework needs to be reviewed, especially the priority elements, and ownership in particular. The financing model for B-BBEE transactions needs urgent attention, along with some of the principles that underpin the ownership elements in the framework.

The economic order that we run in South Africa is tied to the global economic order of capitalism. If South Africa continues to not think independently as a country worthy of thinking, the aspirations of economic freedom will not be reached.

We need to insist continuously that we are free to think for ourselves and make decisions that are in the best interest of the country and its progress.

Our country needs to be driven by equity to produce a world-class economy, and we cannot become world-class if we do not unleash the potential of black people in particular.

Our manufacturing sector, which represents industrialisation, does not even contribute to 20% of our GDP. This is not a good picture. Our economy is driven by finance and services, which are tertiary activities. And in this regard, we are building a consumer-driven economy, not a producing one.

We remain the most unequal society in the world, with one of the highest unemployment rates. More than half of the population lives in poverty, and only around 6%-7% of the population have degrees.

Therefore, we need a new economic order that is underpinned by equity, justice, and fairness. We need a new economic settlement, not just a social compact. The economy in South Africa needs to be restructured to cater to its developmental needs and aligned with the aspirations of economic freedom.

We need inequality, poverty, and unemployment targeting in the country, and for decisions, both in government and in business to decrease inequality, poverty, and unemployment.

Therefore, an urgent economic discussion needs to take place, where all stakeholders will agree on an economic compact or a new economic pathway.

So, what then are the building blocks of true freedom?

It is the freedom to be, the freedom to choose, the freedom to make mistakes, and the freedom to begin again. The freedom to embrace, and the freedom to discard. The freedom to care, the freedom to be cold, the freedom to follow, and the freedom to lead.

The freedom to lead with integrity and passion, and the freedom to be economically viable, inspired by a love for the people and love for their progress.

Monde Ndlovu is a consultant for African Leadership Development.


This article first appeared on EWN : MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible




27 April 2023 10:33 AM
by Monde Ndlovu
Tags:
Freedom day
Economic freedom
black wealth

More from Opinion

@ limbi007/123rf.com

Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!

27 April 2023 6:32 PM

Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign on YouTube

[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will

26 April 2023 7:58 PM

There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ajay and Atul Gupta. Picture: Eyewitness News

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

26 April 2023 8:49 AM

What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

© marcbruxelle/123rf.com

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

26 April 2023 6:38 AM

The City of Joburg is without a mayor yet again and will be rudderless for at least the next week after Thapelo Amad resigned, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ mitay20/123rf.com

What makes each of us behave the way we do around money?

25 April 2023 9:28 PM

Ian Mann reviews "The Psychology of Money: Timeless lessons on wealth, greed, and happiness" by award-winning author Morgan Housel.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: A ballot paper for the 2019 general elections. Picture: Eyewitness News

The mushrooming of political parties ahead of 2024 general elections

21 April 2023 7:37 AM

With roughly a year to go before the general elections, new political parties are being launched in the lead-up to the polls.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

@ antonioguillem/123rf.com

Is this really my bank or a scammer? 'Banks need to communicate changes better'

20 April 2023 7:12 PM

Some banks have been making clients nervous by implementing changes that haven't been fully communicated when they know we're right to be distrustful.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester makes his first appearance in the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on 14 April 2023. Bester was re-arrested after escaping from Mangaung correctional centre in May 2022. Picture: Katlego Jiyane/Eyewitness News

MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga

20 April 2023 6:48 AM

There have been weeks of wall-to-wall media coverage of the Thabo Bester and Nandipha Magudamana story, but as we reflect on the saga, it is important to highlight the positives we can draw, writes Mandy Wiener.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Chicken Licken SA's EasyBucks Popcorn Chicken campaign on YouTube

Is Chicken Licken taking over Nando's slot as the top, funny fast food brand?

19 April 2023 7:20 PM

A brown bear in your bakkie unbelievable? But then so is their EasyBucks deal, tease Chicken Licken.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A gun and ammunition. Picture: Pixabay.com.

Can 'smart guns' be the answer to gun violence?

19 April 2023 12:37 PM

Is this the solution to the bane of our existence?

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

Opinion Politics

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw

Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

EWN Highlights

WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

29 April 2023 3:59 PM

‘We failed that family’: Bishop Lavis CPF on baby Kai-isha abduction anniversary

29 April 2023 3:17 PM

Fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo's lawyer says court case could affect business

29 April 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA