Low oxygen levels in the water caused Hartebeesport fish deaths - DWS
John Perlman speaks with Wisane Mavasa, spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
-
The fish deaths were caused by low oxygen levels
-
This is due to the excessive growth of algae caused by high nutrient levels in the water
Recently a significant number of fish died at Hartbeespoort dam, which the Department of water and sanitation investigated to determine the cause.
According to Mavasa, they found that there was excess algae growth caused by high nutrient levels in the water, which led to a depletion of the oxygen levels.
The fish died because of a lack of oxygen in the water.Wisane Mavasa, Spokesperson for the Department of Water and Sanitation
She says that they have appointed Magalies Water to help deal the growth of algae, as well as the invasive water hyacinth, which is impacting oxygen levels.
She adds that they will also help develop a management strategy to deal with the upper catchment which flows into the dam, which contributes to the high nutrient levels in the dam.
Listen to the interview for more.
