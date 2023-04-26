'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube

Streaming issues? Report here
Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020 Kenny Maistry 1500 x 1500 2020
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Soundtracks of My Life
See full line-up
702 Music with Kenny Maistry
10:00 - 13:30
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
How to grow your child's net worth Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth. 29 April 2023 9:54 AM
3 ways to spot fake medicine Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, ho... 29 April 2023 9:16 AM
View all Local
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa. 27 April 2023 8:06 PM
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions' Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of c... 26 April 2023 7:22 PM
View all Politics
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023. 28 April 2023 1:31 PM
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred' GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and... 27 April 2023 9:52 PM
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
View all Business
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME? Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet. 28 April 2023 5:03 PM
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa? 28 April 2023 5:02 PM
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for. 28 April 2023 3:28 PM
View all Lifestyle
'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker. 26 April 2023 7:55 PM
City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form. 26 April 2023 7:40 PM
[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats. 26 April 2023 1:00 PM
View all Sport
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina. 26 April 2023 9:44 AM
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions. 25 April 2023 11:41 AM
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino! Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments. 25 April 2023 8:25 AM
View all Entertainment
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life' After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arterie... 25 April 2023 12:36 PM
Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%. 25 April 2023 10:40 AM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case' What should've been a cornerstone case for the NPA has fallen flat, says Hennie Van Vuuren, Director of Open Secrets. 26 April 2023 8:49 AM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Sport

'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube

26 April 2023 7:55 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
AmaZulu Football Club

Dube left the club at the end of November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker.

Former Amazulu marketing manager, Phumlani Dube says there are deep, underlying problems at the Durban-based club, including an out of control 'drinking culture'.

Dube left the club in November last year following allegations of assault on a female co-worker.

During his time at Usuthu, Dube says he witnessed a deeply embedded culture of alcohol consumption

He says he suffered during his period of employment, and believes some people did not want him there.

Speaking on #MSW, Dube says he was wrongfully dismissed and that the allegations are false.

The drinking culture is a big problem at the club. Colleagues were drinking pretty much all day at the Carling Black Label Cup. Female colleagues had said we should go to the AmaZulu kiosk to help carry the rest of the merchandise to the bus. I helped a colleague with a banner and told her I would not be able to carry the rest due to a pre-existing pain in my lower back. Another colleague came carrying something else, and accused us of doing nothing while she was working. I told her she can’t use language like that and she charged towards me and then fell to the ground. I had no idea what she was doing, she got up and accused me of assaulting her. This happened in full view of police and stadium security. The lady in question was drunk and was drinking all day at the stadium. She went to the CEO, who then phoned me making the accusation towards me. I wrote a letter to HR which was ignored

Phumlani Dube, Former Marketing Manager - Amazulu

Dube added that the culture within the club is not up to standard.

I believe that some people at AmaZulu did not want me at the club because I am an upright man, they could not find anything to use against me because I don’t live the wild life they live. The good guys finish last and the wicked ones get praised.

Phumlani Dube, Former Marketing Manager - Amazulu

Watch below for the full interview with Phumlani Dube:


This article first appeared on 947 : 'There's a drinking culture at Amazulu' claims former employee, Phumlani Dube




26 April 2023 7:55 PM
by Michael Pedro
Tags:
AmaZulu Football Club

More from Sport

coward_lion/123rf

City and Arsenal gear up for blockbuster clash

26 April 2023 7:40 PM

The Gunners are 5 points clear at City at the top of the table, but City have 2 games in hand and are on a run of form.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Pote Human, coach of Major League Rugby side, Houston SaberCats slapping an opposition coach. Human is a former coach of South African Super Rugby team, The Bulls Image: Video Screengrab.

[WATCH] Ex-Bulls coach Pote Human could face ban for smacking opposition coach

26 April 2023 1:00 PM

Human is now the coach of major league side, Houston SaberCats.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sundowns Ladies striker Andisiwe Mgcoyi hopeful of representing SA at World Cup

25 April 2023 7:59 PM

Mgcoyi was left out of the squad that won the Africa Cup of Nations last year despite being the top scorer in the league with 27 goals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'It's been a rollercoaster season' - Supersport United coach, Gavin Hunt

25 April 2023 7:49 PM

Matsatsantsa are currently second on the DStv Premiership table, just 1 point ahead of Orlando Pirates.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Arsenal during their English Premier League match on 15 February 2023. Picture: @ManCity/Twitter

Arsenal and Man City to slug it out for Premier League title

24 April 2023 8:58 PM

The Gunners were held to a 3rd draw in a row and are now just 5 points clear of City, while the defending champions have 2 games in hand on their rivals.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Picture: © cetkauskas/123rf.com

'SAFA & PSL relationship is holding South African football back'

24 April 2023 8:12 PM

Safa reported a minimal loss of R2.9m for 2022, but they do expect a financial boost when they announce a new sponsor.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler: National Sea Rescue Institute

Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

23 April 2023 7:32 PM

The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Screengrab from Monster Jam South Africa video taken at the DHL Stadium - Facebook @MonsterJam

Monster Jam TAKES OFF in Cape Town - catch some of the action

23 April 2023 6:48 PM

Monster Jam South Africa attracted huge crowds in Cape Town. The event roars into Joburg next, and then Durban.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dan "Dance" Malesela celebrated as he reflects on coaching and playing career

21 April 2023 7:50 PM

The 57-year-old has been without a club since departing Marumo Gallants earlier this year and says there are some clubs that find it difficult to employ him.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Football in SA is not where we expect it to be' - SAFA CEO, Tebogo Motlanthe

20 April 2023 7:47 PM

The football governing body has come under intense scrutiny over the last few months with public sentiment mostly negative when it comes to governance and implementation.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

MANDY WIENER: Joburgers, politicians are gaslighting us

Opinion Politics

State vs Guptas: 'NPA came ill-prepared and absolutely bungled the case'

Local Opinion

‘Millions spent on Eskom investigation, it’s absolutely worthless’- Jacques Pauw

Politics

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

World Local Politics

EWN Highlights

WC govt urges motorists to be cautious after 5 killed in Swellendam bus crash

29 April 2023 3:59 PM

‘We failed that family’: Bishop Lavis CPF on baby Kai-isha abduction anniversary

29 April 2023 3:17 PM

Fraud-accused Nzuzo Njilo's lawyer says court case could affect business

29 April 2023 2:28 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA