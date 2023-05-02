ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'





Absa has entered into a vehicle finance alliance agreement with Chinese carmaker BAIC SA, the local subsidiary of the Beijing Automotive Group Co.

BAIC SA recently launched their highly regarded X55 luxury SUV and established a state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone near Gqeberha.

With the growing popularity of Chinese cars, Absa is hoping this finance partnership with BAIC will see an increase in its share of financed vehicles sold in the country, a distinct possibility given that the aforementioned BAIC X55 is a finalist in the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists' 2023 'SA Car of the Year' award.

"We are honoured to partner with an automotive player that has invested in the growth of our Continent, aligned with our values as a purpose-led pan-African bank. We look forward to leveraging each other’s strengths to drive greater competition in the market and deliver better value for our customers," said Charl Potgieter, Managing Executive: Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance.

For the consumer looking to buy a new BAIC, Absa will make this process a lot easier, with attractive financing.

"There is an increase in the sale of China’s automotive brands in our market and this is also the case with BAIC manufactured vehicles, as it prepares to take on competitors locally," Potgieter said.

"The South African consumer has come to appreciate the growing trend in affordable luxury branded vehicles and expects more 'bang for their buck' when buying a new or used vehicle during these tough economic times. This alliance answers the call from the South African consumer on many levels."

