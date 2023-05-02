ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'
Absa has entered into a vehicle finance alliance agreement with Chinese carmaker BAIC SA, the local subsidiary of the Beijing Automotive Group Co.
BAIC SA recently launched their highly regarded X55 luxury SUV and established a state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone near Gqeberha.
With the growing popularity of Chinese cars, Absa is hoping this finance partnership with BAIC will see an increase in its share of financed vehicles sold in the country, a distinct possibility given that the aforementioned BAIC X55 is a finalist in the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists' 2023 'SA Car of the Year' award.
"We are honoured to partner with an automotive player that has invested in the growth of our Continent, aligned with our values as a purpose-led pan-African bank. We look forward to leveraging each other’s strengths to drive greater competition in the market and deliver better value for our customers," said Charl Potgieter, Managing Executive: Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance.
For the consumer looking to buy a new BAIC, Absa will make this process a lot easier, with attractive financing.
"There is an increase in the sale of China’s automotive brands in our market and this is also the case with BAIC manufactured vehicles, as it prepares to take on competitors locally," Potgieter said.
"The South African consumer has come to appreciate the growing trend in affordable luxury branded vehicles and expects more 'bang for their buck' when buying a new or used vehicle during these tough economic times. This alliance answers the call from the South African consumer on many levels."
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'
More from MyMoney Online
[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?
John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.Read More
Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?
It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?Read More
Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts
With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.Read More
Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources
Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.Read More
Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save
When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.Read More
[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...
Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.Read More
Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss
Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.Read More
Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March
Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.Read More
Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding
Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.Read More