Latest Local
Is a privatised Eskom with civilian oversight the answer to our energy crisis? As South Africans continue to suffer through high levels of loadshedding, it is clear that something needs to change. 2 May 2023 12:22 PM
Four things that count when a South African graduate looks for work These factors aim to give graduates a better chance of earning a decent livelihood and participating in society. 2 May 2023 11:51 AM
Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal? Gauteng has spent R450 million on getting 4000 freshly trained crime prevention wardens ready to assist SAPS. 2 May 2023 11:25 AM
View all Local
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote. 2 May 2023 7:40 AM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all Politics
PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!' PRIME Hydration has been creating a major buzz across the country after entering the market selling for up to R400. 2 May 2023 9:38 AM
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming' It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market. 2 May 2023 8:39 AM
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’ A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited. 1 May 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million? Honda's all-new Civic Type R is a beast. 2 May 2023 12:12 PM
Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs) Yet another luxury carmaker is going fully electric. 2 May 2023 9:28 AM
Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000? The legendary small car has a whole new look. It's not exactly 'lite' anymore. 2 May 2023 8:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator Dean du Plessis chats about his experience as a visually impaired Zimbabwean cricket commentator. 2 May 2023 9:59 AM
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support. 1 May 2023 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial. 2 May 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!' Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring. 2 May 2023 9:49 AM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living. 2 May 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'

2 May 2023 8:39 AM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Motoring
car finance
vehicle finance
chinese cars

It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market.

Absa has entered into a vehicle finance alliance agreement with Chinese carmaker BAIC SA, the local subsidiary of the Beijing Automotive Group Co.

BAIC SA recently launched their highly regarded X55 luxury SUV and established a state-of-the-art manufacturing and assembly plant in the Coega Industrial Development Zone near Gqeberha.

With the growing popularity of Chinese cars, Absa is hoping this finance partnership with BAIC will see an increase in its share of financed vehicles sold in the country, a distinct possibility given that the aforementioned BAIC X55 is a finalist in the South African Guild of Mobility Journalists' 2023 'SA Car of the Year' award.

"We are honoured to partner with an automotive player that has invested in the growth of our Continent, aligned with our values as a purpose-led pan-African bank. We look forward to leveraging each other’s strengths to drive greater competition in the market and deliver better value for our customers," said Charl Potgieter, Managing Executive: Absa Vehicle and Asset Finance.

dsc-6154jpg

For the consumer looking to buy a new BAIC, Absa will make this process a lot easier, with attractive financing.

"There is an increase in the sale of China’s automotive brands in our market and this is also the case with BAIC manufactured vehicles, as it prepares to take on competitors locally," Potgieter said.

"The South African consumer has come to appreciate the growing trend in affordable luxury branded vehicles and expects more 'bang for their buck' when buying a new or used vehicle during these tough economic times. This alliance answers the call from the South African consumer on many levels."


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming'




More from MyMoney Online

© maximkostenko/123rf.com

[LISTEN] What is a 'virtual bank card' and why is it better than a physical one?

25 April 2023 9:49 AM

John Maytham chats to journalist Andrew Thompson about whether a physical bank card is 'better' than a virtual one.

© wavebreakmediamicro/123rf.com

Property: Sell now, or wait for the economy to improve a bit?

24 April 2023 11:03 AM

It remains a buyers' market. Kind of. When is the right time to sell your property?

Debt management. Image: Steve Buissinne on Pixabay

Need cash? Get a personal loan! But first check out these dos and don'ts

20 April 2023 12:59 PM

With the uptake of personal loans, it is important not to get caught up in a debt trap.

Loadshedding? What, me worry? © kzenon/123rf.com

Tips and tricks for FINANCING ROOFTOP SOLAR and other alternative energy sources

17 April 2023 8:51 AM

Tap into your savings or take out a loan? Neesa Moodley (Personal Finance Editor at Daily Maverick) is here to help.

peopleimages12/123rf

Savings tips for young people who believe they don't earn enough to save

31 March 2023 11:42 AM

When you start earning an income it can be very hard to save, but it is a good habit to start from early on.

© andreypopov/123rf.com

[LISTEN] Black Tax: Is it a burden or ubuntu? How to handle it like a Pro...

16 March 2023 11:29 AM

Black tax is not so much about money as it is about boundaries.

© fizkes/123rf.com

Victim of crime? When your bank MUST reimburse your loss

13 March 2023 9:45 AM

Consumer ninja Wendy Knowler shares insights from a conversation she had with the ombud for banking.

© nomadsoul1/123rf.com

Fuel price woes continue with another MASSIVE hike set for March

28 February 2023 7:02 AM

Motorists will have to stretch those rands even further as the petrol price is set to increase by R1.27 a litre from 1 March.

© rattanakun/123rf.com

Middleclass South Africa is too poor for university, too rich for funding

22 February 2023 8:59 AM

Lester Kiewit interviews students Emile and Zeta who have resorted to crowdfunding because they don't qualify for NSFAS.

Is this how South Africa finally rids itself of load shedding? © antonmedvedev/123rf.com

[WATCH LIVE] Finance Minister Godongwana delivers his 2023 Budget Speech

22 February 2023 7:31 AM

Watch the live stream here from 2pm and catch Refilwe Moloto as she delves into the speech.

