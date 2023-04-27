Share the warmth with Hope SA Foundation’s winter drive
Bongani Bingwa speaks to Namritha Sivsanker, CEO of Hope SA Foundation, about their winter drive.
Do you have any blankets, beanies, socks, jackets, or maybe soups and other warm meals that you can donate to someone in need?
The Hope SA Foundation kicks off its annual winter drive, sharing the warm with communities in need.
Our main objective is just to keep people warm, people on the streets, the elderly, children.Namritha Sivsanker, CEO — Hope SA Foundation
Support the drive by making a cash donation or drop off any blankets, canned and non-perishable foods or clothing items at any one of their drop-off points in Norwood, Rivonia and Midrand.
Contact Hope SA Foundation on outreach@hopesa.org or call 079 387 1716 to find out more.
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90650445_stack-of-woolen-checked-blankets-autumn-and-winter-concept.html?vti=m6uptpkc8f8zne24hx-1-6
