



The Cholera outbreak in Tshwane is the lead on the The Midday Report today in the wake of twelve confirmed deaths in the area.

Tshwane Mayor Cilliers attempts to visit the Hammanskraal area to give residents there an update on the situation and offer plans to remedy the situation, to no avail. Poor sanitation and crippling inefficient infrastructure has plagues the area for decades and angry residents chase the mayor off, as their frustration boils over.

Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN Reporter, Thabiso Goba, about the situation there.

About 20 or 30 people actually approached [the mayor]. And as soon as they approached him, his security guys put him back in his car. The people started hitting on the car, even some missiles thrown at the mayoral car. Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter

They're just tired of politicians and empty promises. They asked how many more people have to die before they decide to go act? Twelve people had to die to take them seriously. What we are seeing now is frustration from people here in Hammanskraal. It just boiled over. Thabiso Goba, EWN Reporter

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

Controversy around ActionSA President Herman Mashaba paying a political analyst R12.5m to write his biography.

Minister Aaron Motsoaledi gives a briefing the latest Thabo Bester related developments.

Minister of Electricity Dr Kgosientso Ramkgopa visits Kusile Power Station.

This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Residents chase off Tshwane mayor amid cholera