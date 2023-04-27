KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
Bruce Whitfield talks to GG Alcock about his revised memoir and his take on South Africa's burgeoning informal economy.
- GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his career as an entrepreneur and author
- He wrote the seminal works 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'
GG Alcock is a motivational speaker, entrepreneur and self-described adventurer.
He's also the author of two seminal works on the informal sector in South Africa, "KasiNomics" and "KasiNomics Revolution".
Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KwaZulu-Natal fed into his research into this burgeoning sector of the country's economy.
His revised memoir adds to his extraordinary life story and updates his insights into the township economy.
It's called "Born White Zulu Bred: A Memoir of a Third World Child".
Chatting to Bruce Whitfield, Alcock outlines his childhood and his parents' background.
His father, a successful farmer in the Underberg in KwaZulu-Natal, had an epiphany in midlife which resulted in him giving away all he had and trying to make a difference in apartheid South Africa.
Alcock says his parents shared an "incredible vision" about changing the face of the country.
He'd always been very politically involved... He went to visit the domestic who raised him in the village... and found that everyone was incredibly malnourished... He decided to try and improve people's lot together with people like Alan Paton, Peter Brown and Elliott Mngadi who were in the Liberal Party until it was banned...GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
He set off and did this anti-apartheid human rights work and then met my mother who was a journalist... They wanted to find the worst possible place in South Africa and moved to Msinga, thinking if they could make a difference in the worst possible place then they could prove that black people weren't useless and there could be a difference made...GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
They brought us up in Msinga in a mud hut, washing in the Tugela River. We were very, very poor but rich in terms of lifestyle and culture... Today my mother still lives in that same mud hut.GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
Since writing his two KasiNomics books, a huge number of people have asked 'where do you come from, how did you end up here?' Alcock says.
Related stories:
Foreigners rule informal trading (outcompeting even Shoprite). Consumers win!
What it takes to succeed as an e-commerce business in booming township economy
He describes "Born White Zulu Bred" as a mix and match - a revision of his original memoir "Third World Child" that includes a 2023 update which closes the circle of "KasiNomics".
We have these atrocious official unemployment figures... but we've started having almost a new world of hustle culture... It's this sense of 'do it for yourself' and this new kind of economy starting to really grow even more dramatically after COVID.GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
I think the reality is that we're seeing an acceleration of this informal economy because there's less opportunity, we're seeing people shopping closer to home... so they're using taxis less, walking to the local formal or informal retailer or trader...GG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
I've been tracking this and saying it really does still represent the future of economic activity in SA , and I explain in my books that it's built around a strong cultural thing... I talk about Kasipolitans and Kasipreneurs... ultra-modern, sophisticated people who are rooted in the townshipGG Alcock, Author - Born White Zulu Bred
Scroll up to listen to the conversation with GG Alcock
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
Source : https://www.facebook.com/photo.php?fbid=773587347132320&set=pb.100034431852513.-2207520000.&type=3
More from Business
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
Business leaders share their wish list for SA as we mark Freedom Day
Alexander Forbes asked business leaders to share their top three wishes to spur growth and development in South Africa.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More
Inflation targeting: What difference will it make if Sarb adjusts its model?
Does inflation targeting hurt the economy more than it mitigates the problem?Read More
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will
There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign.Read More
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar
While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate.Read More
De Ruyter refuses to name corrupt politician/s due to 'possible repercussions'
Former CEO André de Ruyter appeared virtually before the Standing Committee on Public Accounts with regard to his allegations of corruption at Eskom.Read More
[WATCH LIVE] André de Ruyter testifies about Eskom corruption claims
The former Eskom CEO is spilling the beans publicly for the first time since an explosive interview aired two months ago.Read More
SA Invigilator app helps students write exams with limited data and connectivity
"It's an application that replaces what a physical invigilator would have done walking up and down the aisle" says The Invigilator App co-founder Nicholas Riemer.Read More
More from Local
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
How to grow your child's net worth
Human potential and parenting expert, Nikki Bush shares some tips on how to grow your child’s net worth.Read More
3 ways to spot fake medicine
Resident GP and CEO of Proactive Health Solutions, Dr Fundile Nyati on concerns around counterfeit or fake medicines in Africa, how to spot them and the countermeasures.Read More
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
Stellenbosch Bitcoin scammer ordered by U.S court to pay R62.5b fine to victims
The mastermind of SA's biggest pyramid scheme, Cornelius Steynberg, has been ordered by US court to pay a R62.5b fine to victims.Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
[WATCH] Mzansi's Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes first woman to win global yacht race
After 235 days at sea, Gqeberha-based woman makes history - becoming the first woman to win a solo, Golden Globe yacht race.Read More
[WATCH]: What is the best way to identify a South African?
A woman was asked to prove that she is indeed South African.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist
In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa?Read More
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance
Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for.Read More
Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
You can get your hands on a one-way domestic flight with FlySafair for ONLY R9!Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Ending a romantic relationship can be extremely difficult for all parties, but conscious uncoupling can ease some of that pain.Read More
[WATCH]: Man fears stepping onto an escalator until something unexpected happens
What is that one thing that makes your heart stop?Read More
AI voice scams: criminals can now target you by cloning a loved ones voice
Artificial Intelligence has made it possible to mimic voices, and scammers are taking advantage of this new technology.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More