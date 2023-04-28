'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde





Lester Kiewit interviews Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape.

There has been back-and-forth discussions on whether the African National Congress (ANC) has decided to withdraw from the International Criminal Court (ICC)

Winde believes it's a coverup to avoid having to arrest Putin in the BRICS 9th meeting that South Africa is hosting and chairing

Winde has made it clear that if the national government does not arrest Putin, the Western Cape government will

On Tuesday, President Cyril Ramaphosa confirmed that the ANC had resolved to pull out of the ICC, however, this decision has since been retracted.

The ICC has issued an arrest warrant for the Russian leader for alleged war crimes related to the invasion of Ukraine.

Premier Alan Winde believes that the back-and-forth decision on whether the ANC should withdraw from the ICC or not is a coverup to avoid arresting Putin.

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

Winde adds that unlike the President, the Western Cape government will do whatever is necessary to ensure that Putin gets arrested, should he step foot in the province.

This is a big issue for us as South Africa. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape

I won't flip flop like the President, I will be very clear that we will do whatever necessary to carry out that arrest. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape

Just don't bring him here because we will have to follow through on my promise. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape

What the ANC are doing right now does not make any sense to me whatsoever. Alan Winde, Premier of the Western Cape

