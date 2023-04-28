Streaming issues? Report here
Lifestyle

AI voice scams: criminals can now target you by cloning a loved ones voice

28 April 2023 10:32 AM
by Keely Goodall
Tags:
Artificial Intelligence
Adam Gilchrist
The World View
Bongani Bingwa
scammers

Artificial Intelligence has made it possible to mimic voices, and scammers are taking advantage of this new technology.

Bongani Bingwa speaks with Adam Gilchrist, International correspondent.

  • Criminals are using voice manipulation software to mimic people’s voices

  • They will pose as a distressed family member and ask for money

The advancement of AI technology has made it possible to mimic a person’s voice with incredible accuracy, and criminals are using this to defraud people.

The scammers will use this technology to pretend to be a family member in trouble and in desperate need of money.

If you get a phone call from a loved one in some distress asking for money you may well want to respond… and what this voice manipulation software could do is mimic that loved one.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent

Gilchrist says that these scams are very convincing, and people have reported losing $500 to $1000, roughly R9000 – R18 000, as a result.

It is a problem, and it is not just in the US, it is spreading beyond.

Adam Gilchrist, International Correspondent
Picture: Pixabay.com
Picture: Pixabay.com

He adds that one clue to identify this scam is if your supposed loved one is asking you to deposit money in a way you have not before, such as a crypto account.

Listen to the interview above for more. (Skip to 01:50)




