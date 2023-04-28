[WATCH]: What is the best way to identify a South African?
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
What makes someone South African?
Apparently, TikTok users were not friendly towards Ari Eager – asking if she was South African.
She uses a hilarious method in the video to show that she is proud to be a Mzansi citizen.
@a_r_i_n_d_a Replying to @Herman Cheese do you belive me now 😂 #tiktoksouthafricas #saffasinnewzealand #southafricantiktoks #saffasknow #saffasabroad🇿🇦 #southafricasnacks ♬ original sound - Ari Eagar𓆩❤︎𓆪
Scroll above to listen to what else is going viral.
