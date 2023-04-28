[WATCH]: Man fears stepping onto an escalator until something unexpected happens





Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.

Do you fear escalators?

A man being scared to step on an escalator in a shopping mall is going viral.

However, an unexpected turn of events leads to a father and son encouraging and motivating the man to step on the escalator.

Empathy, education and good example... pic.twitter.com/hTqhYtGqaS ' The Best (@Figensport) April 26, 2023

