[WATCH]: Man fears stepping onto an escalator until something unexpected happens
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
Do you fear escalators?
A man being scared to step on an escalator in a shopping mall is going viral.
However, an unexpected turn of events leads to a father and son encouraging and motivating the man to step on the escalator.
Empathy, education and good example... pic.twitter.com/hTqhYtGqaS' The Best (@Figensport) April 26, 2023
Scroll above to see what else is going viral.
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist
In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa?Read More
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance
Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for.Read More
Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
You can get your hands on a one-way domestic flight with FlySafair for ONLY R9!Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Ending a romantic relationship can be extremely difficult for all parties, but conscious uncoupling can ease some of that pain.Read More
AI voice scams: criminals can now target you by cloning a loved ones voice
Artificial Intelligence has made it possible to mimic voices, and scammers are taking advantage of this new technology.Read More
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More