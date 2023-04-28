



A huge congratulations are in order for, Kirsten Neuschäfer (39), who made history becoming the first South African, Gqeberha-born woman to win the prestigious 2022 Golden Globe Race on Tuesday, 27 April.

This race is one of the biggest sailing events and Neuschäfer was the only solo female sailor to contest the race which required competitors to circumnavigate the globe without the use of modern technology.

The Golden Globe Race started on 4 September 2022.

After spending 235 days alone at sea, Neuschäfer crossed the finish line at Les Sables-d'Olonne in France on Tuesday (27 April) evening.

Neuschäfer sailed over the finish line around 10 hours behind competitor, Simon Curwen, but the British sailor was relegated to the Chichester class because he had been forced to make a land stop for repairs but Neuschäfe's sailing speeds were legendary from the beginning.

Watch the sailor's winning moment below.

In a press statement, South Africa's sailing president, praises Neuschäfer, saying she made a 'gender statement.'

South Africa has had other sailing heroes like Bertie Reed and John Martin who have done the circumnavigation, but Kirsten is the first South African to do it non-stop and unassisted. How's that for a gender statement? We are so proud of Kirsten. She has made not only the country's sailing community but the whole of South Africa proud and provided an exceptional example to both women and men of what's possible with incredibly hard work and determination. Michael Robinson, President - South African Sailing

Here's to Neuschäfer's EPIC win - what a legendary way to have positioned women in sailing with a win on Freedom Day.

This article first appeared on KFM : [WATCH] Mzansi's Kirsten Neuschäfer becomes first woman to win global yacht race