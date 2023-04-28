Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Clement Manyathela speaks with Tracy Ziman Jacobs, intimacy coach.
-
With conscious uncoupling a pair will work with a therapist to end their relationship
-
This is a way to reduce the pain and trauma that comes with a break-up
Conscious uncoupling refers to the process of ending a romantic relationship in a respectful, compassionate and mindful way.
This is not to say the process will not be painful, but Jacobs says the aim of this is to reduce the pain and trauma to both parties.
It is very emotional, it is heart-breaking, but at least the couple leave the process having some kind of closure to the relationship.Tracy Ziman Jacobs, Intimacy Coach
Jacobs says this process will involve a therapist and usually takes place over a full day.
One way this can be done is through a mirroring technique, called the 'imago dialogue', for the goodbye process.
In this process each partner has an opportunity to say everything they need to say, and it follows a certain order.
With this technique the sender will say ‘being with you was like…’ and the receiver will respond with, ‘what I am hearing from you is that being with me was like… did I understand you?’ and they will each have a chance to express their feelings.
The pair will have a chance to talk through all the negative experiences, positive experiences and hopes they had for the relationship and say goodbye to them.
By working through the negatives and the positives, it will help both parties work out their strengths and weaknesses to take into their next relationship.
The final step is to say goodbye to your partner, with all their good and bad traits, and to your relationship.
Listen to the interview above for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_106228801_silhouette-of-couple-having-argument-on-color-background-relationship-problems.html?vti=mt28i0h29w5pm8vr76-1-3
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist
In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa?Read More
Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance
Travel insurance is extremely important when you travel, but it's even more important to know exactly what you are covered for.Read More
Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
You can get your hands on a one-way domestic flight with FlySafair for ONLY R9!Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
[WATCH]: Man fears stepping onto an escalator until something unexpected happens
What is that one thing that makes your heart stop?Read More
AI voice scams: criminals can now target you by cloning a loved ones voice
Artificial Intelligence has made it possible to mimic voices, and scammers are taking advantage of this new technology.Read More
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More