



Pressure on consumers continues to increase as petrol prices are set to increase to their highest levels in 2023.

According to the latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF) the petrol price is set to breach the R23 mark when the price of both grades of fuel goes up next week.

The expected increase will further compound pressure on consumers who are already facing record-high food inflation, increasing interest rates and increased electricity tariffs.

According to the latest data from the CEF, ULP95 is expected to climb by around 52 cents per litre, and ULP93 by around 56 cents per litre.

However, a decrease in the price of diesel is expected which will offer some consumers relief.

The wholesale price of diesel is expected to decrease by between 31 cents per litre and 57 cents per litre, while the cost of illuminating paraffin is slated to come down by around 32 cents per litre.

The Automobile Association (AA) has advised consumers to relook and restructure their budgets.

The decrease in diesel and paraffin prices is certainly good news, especially as the country enters colder months. But the increases in petrol prices will add more strain to already stretched budgets, and consumers are advised to revise their budgets accordingly. There is no doubt these are difficult times, and petrol price increases will come as bad news for many who will have to dig even deeper in their pockets to keep mobile. Automobile Association

The AA attributes the increase in the petrol price to higher global oil prices.

The Department of Mineral Resources and Energy (DMRE) is expected to make an announcement of the official adjusted fuel prices in the next few days.

The adjusted prices will come into effect as of 3 May 2023.

This article first appeared on 947 : Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA