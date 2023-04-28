Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance
Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Carla Lewis, lifestyle and travel editor at the Beeld Newspaper.
-
Travel insurance can protect you from the unexpected when you are travelling
-
You should read the fine print and know what you are covered for
Travelling always comes with certain risks but travel insurance can protect you from a number of unexpected expenses.
This could be anything from the loss of your bag to a medical emergency in a foreign country.
While travel insurance can save you from a massive bill, it is essential to read – and understand – the fine print so you do not get stranded without cover.
If I go through any travel insurance policy, it sometimes feels like I have to have a master’s degree in contract law. It reads like war and peace.Carla Lewis, Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Beeld Newspaper
If you are unsure about exactly what cover your travel insurance gives you, Lewis says that it is essential to ask your provider.
The underwriter or insurance company has a responsibility to explain the concepts and the fine print to you, but you as a consumer and a traveller also have a responsibility to ask and make sure you know what is and is not included.Carla Lewis, Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Beeld Newspaper
According to Lewis, when reading the fine print, you may find there are certain situations you were not aware you were not covered for.
For example, if you are in a car accident and have been drinking your travel insurance will not pay out if your blood alcohol level is higher than the legal limit of the country you are in.
In addition to this, many insurance companies will not pay out if you injure yourself after hiring a jet ski or a motorcycle if you do not have a license or do not wear a helmet.
Listen to the interview for more.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_101100110_plane-model-with-world-map-passports-and-tickets-as-airplane-traveling-and-tickets-booking-concept.html
More from Lifestyle
[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?
Spoiler: You might just be better off with some water and a good diet.Read More
'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist
In light of World Jazz Day this weekend, what are some of the struggles that jazz musicians face in South Africa?Read More
Fly for ONLY R9! FlySafair’s crazy cheap flight sale is back
You can get your hands on a one-way domestic flight with FlySafair for ONLY R9!Read More
Expect big fuel price increase next week – AA
Petrol price is expected to breach the R23 price point for the first time in 2023.Read More
Conscious uncoupling: how you can end a relationship with empathy and compassion
Ending a romantic relationship can be extremely difficult for all parties, but conscious uncoupling can ease some of that pain.Read More
[WATCH]: Man fears stepping onto an escalator until something unexpected happens
What is that one thing that makes your heart stop?Read More
AI voice scams: criminals can now target you by cloning a loved ones voice
Artificial Intelligence has made it possible to mimic voices, and scammers are taking advantage of this new technology.Read More
KasiNomics guru GG Alcock on his updated memoir 'Born White Zulu Bred'
GG Alcock's upbringing in a mud hut in KZN fed into his research on the burgeoning township economy and his books 'KasiNomics' and 'KasiNomic Revolution'.Read More
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free!
Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the test.Read More