Planning a trip? Don't forget to read the fine print on your travel insurance





Relebogile Mabotja speaks with Carla Lewis, lifestyle and travel editor at the Beeld Newspaper.

Travel insurance can protect you from the unexpected when you are travelling

You should read the fine print and know what you are covered for

Travelling always comes with certain risks but travel insurance can protect you from a number of unexpected expenses.

This could be anything from the loss of your bag to a medical emergency in a foreign country.

While travel insurance can save you from a massive bill, it is essential to read – and understand – the fine print so you do not get stranded without cover.

If I go through any travel insurance policy, it sometimes feels like I have to have a master’s degree in contract law. It reads like war and peace. Carla Lewis, Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Beeld Newspaper

If you are unsure about exactly what cover your travel insurance gives you, Lewis says that it is essential to ask your provider.

The underwriter or insurance company has a responsibility to explain the concepts and the fine print to you, but you as a consumer and a traveller also have a responsibility to ask and make sure you know what is and is not included. Carla Lewis, Lifestyle and Travel Editor - Beeld Newspaper

Copyright: dedivan1923/123rf

According to Lewis, when reading the fine print, you may find there are certain situations you were not aware you were not covered for.

For example, if you are in a car accident and have been drinking your travel insurance will not pay out if your blood alcohol level is higher than the legal limit of the country you are in.

In addition to this, many insurance companies will not pay out if you injure yourself after hiring a jet ski or a motorcycle if you do not have a license or do not wear a helmet.

Listen to the interview for more.