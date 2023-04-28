[LISTEN] Just how healthy is PRIME?





John Maytham interviews Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist.

Unless you've been living under a rock, everyone from children, parents and grandparents have either heard about PRIME, or have been begged to buy it.

The sports drink retails anywhere between R399 and R650, but thanks to Checkers, PRIME fans can now get it for R39.99.

PRIME hydration drink. Photo: Wikimedia Commons/KSI and Logan Paul

But how healthy is it? Are there any health benefits?

Dr Ross Tucker weighs in:

Branched-chain amino acids: Studies have shown that despite claims, there is no evidence of it improving muscle performance

Vitamin B: Being deficient in Vitamin B is unusual, in fact, most of us receive a good amount in our diet. Tucker doesn't suggest drinking energy drinks as a way to get Vitamin B

2g sugar per 500ml: This wouldn't be enough to provide energy needed to play sport or physical activity. The sugary taste is due to artificial sweeteners

Tucker says that overall, PRIME lacks the main ingredients needed to 'qualify' as an energy drink.

If you had the world's worst diet, you'd need Vitamin B. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

I'm not convinced that a lot of these artificial sweeteners are particularly healthy for you. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

If you'd be making a list of healthy drinks, this would probably be quite low on that list. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

As far as sports drinks go, it doesn't provide the main thing you might want. Dr Ross Tucker, Sports Scientist

