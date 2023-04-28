'We do not get the same royalties as pop or dance musicians' – Jazz guitarist





John Perlman speaks with Billy Monama, Jazz Guitarist

Monama says jazz performers do not get paid the same royalties as some other genres

He says that many jazz lovers cannot afford to attend live performances

While jazz was very popular in the past, Monama says that currently jazz artists do not earn as well as musicians in other genres.

We do not get the same royalties that popular music or dance music get. Billy Monama, Jazz Guitarist

He adds that even though there are awards categories for jazz music, it is music you only hear on Sundays.

When it comes to live performances, he says that jazz lovers cannot really afford to come and watch shows.

There are so many jazz clubs and societies that group together on Sundays just to play CDs, because they cannot afford to come to the venues. Billy Monama, Jazz Guitarist

Jazz musician playing the saxophone. Picture: Pixabay.com

Monama says that venues need support from the government if they are going to be able to survive.

He adds that in Gauteng there are very few jazz venues remaining.

He says that jazz performances need numbers, but not enough people listen to jazz because it is not the music that is played at prime time.

