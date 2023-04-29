New docu-series will change what you know about elephants





Secrets of the Elephants Photo: National Geographic

A new four-part series on Disney Plus not only reveals the extraordinary lives of different families of elephants but also highlights how similar they are to us.

Secrets Of The Elephants will change everything you thought you knew about elephants forever.

Kenyan wildlife conservationist, Dr Paula Kahumbu who is the CEO of Wildlife Direct, was involved with the production for a year.

She is best known for her efforts to stop the illegal trade in elephant ivory and preserve their natural habitats.

She hopes the series will encourage people to demand that their governments do more.

The series is directed by Academy Award-winning filmmaker James Cameron and narrated by fellow Oscar-winer, actress Natalie Portman.

Sara-Jayne Makwala King was in conversation National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli to discuss the series.

Mbuli is a television and film storyteller, whose passion is bringing to life untold stories.

The reason why a lot of communities aren't able to connect with conservation is because they feel distant from it. The more I knew, the more I learnt, the more I could fall in love with the natural world. As this love affair grew, the more I felt I needed to do something. Ntokozo Mbuli, National Geographic explorer

Mbuli believes the documentary series tells the story through the eyes of the indigenous people.

For a long time, Africa's wildlife stories was told by outsiders.

This is an African story made with Africans. You'll see someone who lives in a community of desert elephants so much that he's able to communicate with the elephants. From him you can draw a lot of knowledge. We'll see ourselves as Africans in this story. Ntokozo Mbuli, National Geographic explorer

The series also explores the conflict between humans and wildlife.

As human inhabitants live alongside wildlife, the existence of these animals is being threatened.

These communities don't know enough to live in a way that protect the wildlife.

Top of mind is to protect myself. So if an elephant comes into my territory, I'd want to shoot it down. Those themes, about human nature, are what makes the story relatable. Seeing Africa as part of the story is what makes it relatable to us as Africans. Ntokozo Mbuli, National Geographic explorer

