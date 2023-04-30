Why we sleep longer in winter





Picture: © racorn/123rf.com

Does the thought of snuggling in bed earlier during the cold winter days sound more appealing than a late night out with friends?

New research that suggests that while humans do not hibernate, we may need more sleep during the colder months.

That's because we get more rapid eye movement (REM) sleep in winter.

How we sleep depends on our circadian rhythm, which is impacted by changing light.

This rhythm is your body's natural, internal process that regulates the sleep-wake cycle over a 24 hour period.

Nutritional consultant and health and wellness expert, Vanessa Ascencao shares her insight on the topic.

The sunlight isn't as long during the day. There's a lot of science behind restorative sleep and how, if we didn't have artificial light, we'd naturally sleep longer in winter. It's got to do with the body's regeneration and your circadian rhythm, which is set earlier in the day. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert

In winter, the lights would be dim by for 5pm and you naturally slow down and have less stimulation than other times. This is why we have more sleep. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert

Sleep is one of the most important pillars of health as it allows the body and mind to restore and rejuvenate.

Sleep resets your hormones, balances the mood and improves weight loss.

However, sleep during the day is not as effective as a night time sleep.

This can be detrimental to night-shift workers, who's bodies develop an unregular sleeping pattern.

Night shift workers can develop metabolic issues which shows if you don't have natural sleep from sunrise to sunset, it can be detrimental to your health. But there are things you can do like taking magnesium, creating dark environments, eliminating blue light and sleeping in a cooler room. The body is so intelligent and can be resilient. Vanessa Ascencao, health and wellness expert

Scroll up for the full interview.