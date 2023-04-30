Prasa is a sad state of affairs' - whistleblower Martha Ngoye





Prasa head of legal, risk and compliance, Ms Martha Ngoye, gives evidence before the Judicial Conduct Tribunal hearing of the misconduct allegations brought against Gauteng Division of High Court Judge Anna Makhubele on 23 February 2023. Picture: @OCJ_RSA/Twitter

The fight against corruption is a battle for the soul of the country.

No one knows this more than whistleblower Martha Ngoye, who exposed the huge tentacles of corruption and rot at the Passenger Rail Agency of SOouth Africa (Prasa).

As Prasa's group executive for legal, risk and compliance, Ngoye stopped two illegal contracts for locomatives.

She ultimately saved the company billions of rands.

Ngoye's heroic action didn't sit well with the agency, who took her to task by suspending her and firing her.

Prasa levelled serious charges against her, claiming she had committed financial misconduct and was in dereliction of her duties.

The agency charged that she had condoned irregular expenditure in the R45 million SA Fence and Gate contract while she was acting as the group's chief executive officer.

She remains suspended even though she was cleared of all charges by Prasa.

Jane Dutton was in conversation with Ngoye about her fight against corruption and state capture.

I've always had a target on my back when I spoke the truth. It's how I've been brought up and taught. Even though I'm not practicing as an attorney, I will not jeopardize that. I will not lie low while seeing things that are wrong. I will speak up. Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

Ngoye believes Prasa is capable of cleaning itself up but needs the right people.

She added that the agency is still operating in a climate of fear.

Those that have the experience are all sitting outside. My experience is that currently there are people just doing what they're told. Those who remain are opting not to speak because they've seen what happened to me. When you have fear, you won't have an organisation operating strategically. Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

We've written to the president to say help. We haven't heard anything. So if the will is not there, then I'm not sure things will change. Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

When the trains are not running optimally, the poorest of the poor are hardest hit.

When we advised the previous board of Prasa to not cancel the security contract without a contingency plan, look at what happened to the infrastructure. Now they have to bring in more money to fix what could have been saved. Those type of people that serve on these boards move to other cushy jobs in government. It's a very sad state of affairs but we can't give up. Martha Ngoye, whistleblower

