ICC rules applies to some but not others - Dr Oscar Van Heerden
Russia president Vladimir Putin's planned visit to the Brics Summit in South Africa in August has been a controversial topic.
South Africa is feeling the pressure to arrest Putin when he lands in the country, after the International Criminal Court (ICC) issued an arrest warrant for alleged war crimes in Ukraine.
The Western Cape Government has since entered the fray, warning that it will carry out an arrest should he visit Cape Town.
Premier Alan Winde has criticized national government for avoiding the obligation to arrest Putin.
The ANC has sowed further confusion on the ICC issue, but saying its wants South Africa to withdraw their membership from the ICC.
Could the ANC be on course to push through legislation indemnifying heads of state from arrest?
Dr Oscar Van Heerden has argued that South Africa should withdraw the membership from the ICC.
The reality is that there a number of international institutions, many established post World War II. The victors of that war made sure those institutions served their purposes. Here we talk of the World Bank, International Monetary Fund, World Trade Organization and by extension, the ICC. These institutions are not fit for purpose for the global south and the change in geo-political dynamics.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar
Van Heerden said countries like China and India are emerging as economic powers and they want a "seat at the table".
Whether it be a renewed Security Council or a reformed ICC. My argument is that the ICC is one of those institutions where you still see a dual system...where the rule applies to some but not others. This must stop.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar
However, the ANC's indecisiveness on the ICC throws into question it's policy uncertainty.
Van Heerden has criticized the SA government's "wishy-washy" stance on the matter.
He referred to a decision taken in 2017 that the government must withdraw from the ICC, which was later overturned by the ANC national conference last year.
There was a proposal made by the former minister of justice with the Omar al Bashir case. You have local legislation and the Rome Statute and the way the two speak to each other is through an implementation act. There are countries who are signatories to the Rome Statute but in the implementation act, they've excluded heads of state. So this is what potentially could be done in South Africa before the August summit.Dr Oscar Van Heerden, international relations and affairs scholar
