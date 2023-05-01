Why ‘tik’ is the drug of choice for the homeless
Living on the streets of the inner city is a game of survival.
It's a brutally harsh life, characterized by starvation, illness, violence and often, drug addiction.
In Cape Town, it's called the 'skarrel' - being forced to eek out a living to survive.
Cape Argus columnist Carlos Mesquita often shares his personal experiences of being homeless on the streets of Cape Town.
Speaking to Lester Kiewit, Mesquita said 'tik', or methamphetamine, is still the drug of choice for the homeless.
If you're homeless, you won't have money to buy food. And you can't afford to fall asleep because you could wake up to a boot in your face. So tik gives you more energy, keeps you awake for hours and takes away your hunger. It helps you do the things you need to do in order to survive.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
Being a drug addict on the streets is being condemned to a life of crime.
In previous columns, Mesquita has revealed how roaming the streets after being released from prison was the scariest night of his life, the reality for most homeless people.
When you get caught with a packet of R20 tik, you spend six months to a year in a holding cell and the case is eventually thrown out.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
There's a young man who came to the streets at the age of 16 and started doing drugs. When a month, he was arrested for the first time and went to juvenile prison in Pollsmoor. When he came out, he became one of the biggest carjackers in Cape Town.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
Various substances have different effects on the body.
The physical effects of drugs like 'unga', a highly addictive herion drug, will cause people to commit crimes to obtain the drug.
However, tik is a mental addiction.
It's easier to come off tik than unga. With unga, your body physically demands that drug so you can't get up in the mornings until you've had your fix. Whereas with tik, you can still wake up and do whatever you need to do.Carlos Mesquita, The Rehoming Collective founder
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Why ‘tik’ is the drug of choice for the homeless
