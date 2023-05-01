All South Africans in Sudan safely back home
It's been a traumatic journey, but the last group of South Africans who were stuck in Sudan are now safely home.
Following an anxious wait, the evacuees had an emotional reunion with their loves ones at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday.
International Relations Minister Naledi Pandor was there to welcome back the 53 people.
DIRCO's head of public diplomacy Clayson Monyela has confirmed that all South Africans are back on home soil.
Of that 53, was a Zimbabwean national and a Lesotho national. The day before, eleven people returned and on Friday, another group arrived. At the start of the crisis, we verified 77 South African nationals. I understand that everyone on our database is out of Sudan and accounted for. There's one couple who decided to stay in Egypt because authorities were not allowing their dogs to get on the ferry we were using.Clayson Monyela, DIRCO's head of public diplomacy
Sudan has been in the grips of a power struggle between two military factions.
Violent clashes between the military and a militia called the Rapid Support Forces have killed hundreds of people.
Thousands of Sudanese are fleeing the country in panic.
Monyela expressed his gratitude at the completion of the mission, saying it was "not an easy operation".
The busses we used to get people out of Khartoum had to go to several checkpoints manned by two warring factions. At the borders, we also had challenges because some people left their travel documents behind so we had to negotiate with the Egyptians. We thank Saudi Arabia, Egypt and Gift of the Givers for their assistance in getting everyone home.Clayson Monyela, DIRCO's head of public diplomacy
Scroll up for the full conversation.
