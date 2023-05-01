‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Fans and followers of Springbok captain, Siya Kolisi, can breathe a sigh of relief for now.
Kolisi shared on social media over the weekend that his knee operation was a success.
“Op went well, the hard work starts now. Thanks for all the prayers, messages and support,” he said in an Instagram post.
ALSO READ: Siya Kolisi undergoes surgery in a bid to be fit for World Cup
"By God's beautiful grace, we made it! I can’t thank you all enough for every bit of love and support but above everything the prayers," said his wife Rachel.
She added: "Forever in awe of Siya Kolisi and his ability to face challenges head-on, and with such a positive attitude."
The 31-year-old, affectionately known as ‘The Bear’, injured his knee a week ago during a United Rugby Championship match. This was his last home match playing for the Sharks.
There are fears that due to his injury, Kolisi could miss the 2023 Rugby World Cup that is scheduled to take place in France later this year.
This article first appeared on 947 : ‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op
Source : https://www.instagram.com/p/Crq7PA6NDNz/
