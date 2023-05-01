Attention parents! Self-care is important
Clement Manyathela spoke to family and parent coach, Susan Gregor-Harlen.
When you become a parent, your life literally revolves around your children.
All of your time and energy goes into ensuring their well-being.
But it is also important for parents to realise that if they are not in a good space, it can have a negative impact on their children.
Experts advise that parents must make self-care a priority.
They say it's not just good for your mental health but it can also make you a better parent.
You might think there aren't enough hours in a day to turn the focus to yourself, but Gregor-Harlen says just 30 minutes is all you need to recharge.
One of the biggest emotional factors that drive parents to focus a lot on their children is the guilt factor. It is vital that parents take time out. If you are in a partnership, you need to remind each other.Susan Gregor-Harlen, family and parent coach
Gregor-Harlen says there are certain signs to look out for when the time is drawing near for you to take some time out.
It is all about our emotions. We tend to become snappier. If we haven't taken time out, our families bear the brunt.Susan Gregor-Harlen, family and parent coach
Self-care in some way should include exercise, disassociating your mind from what is going on and connecting with others. Even if it's just half an hour. Try and fit it in where you can.Susan Gregor-Harlen, family and parent coach
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
