Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry said that the two former G4S employees arrested in connection with the prison escape of Thabo Bester used to work at the facility’s control room centre.
Bester, a convicted rapist and murderer, escaped from the Mangaung prison last May by faking his death in a fire.
He was later re-captured in Tanzania in April.
ALSO READ:
• Bester prison break: State to oppose G4S guard's bail in next court appearance
• Correctional Services has launched internal probe into Bester's escape - Lamola
• MANDY WIENER: The silver linings of the Thabo Bester saga
The prison is managed on behalf of the government by private security firm, G4S.
So far, police have arrested eight people on suspicion of aiding the prison escape of convicted murderer and rapist, Thabo Bester.
Six of the eight people are current and former employees of the private security firm, G4S, which is responsible for the daily running of the Mangaung Correctional Centre.
Speaking on the sidelines of a crime imbizo in Port St Johns, Eastern Cape, Police Minister Bheki Cele said that more arrests were imminent.
"It's going to be a long, white, cold season. We believe that we are still at the level where it cannot end on. These are former workers, though they have retired, they have been arrested."
The two former G4S employees will make their first appearance at the Bloemfontein Magistrates Court on Wednesday, where they will face charges of assisting an inmate escape custody and defeating the ends of justice.
This article first appeared on EWN : Cele reveals more details on latest arrests linked to Thabo Bester escape
More from Local
Is a privatised Eskom with civilian oversight the answer to our energy crisis?
As South Africans continue to suffer through high levels of loadshedding, it is clear that something needs to change.Read More
Four things that count when a South African graduate looks for work
These factors aim to give graduates a better chance of earning a decent livelihood and participating in society.Read More
Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal?
Gauteng has spent R450 million on getting 4000 freshly trained crime prevention wardens ready to assist SAPS.Read More
[WATCH] Man fights and speeds off with a stolen bag of potatoes
It would seem an accident involving a bakkie and a trailer carrying potatoes led to the drama.Read More
Police expose more of Thabo Bester’s shiver of ‘sharks’ that helped him escape
The arrest of two former G4S employees on suspicion of aiding Bester's escape brings the total number of people allegedly involved in the saga to eight.Read More
Senzo Meyiwa murder trial resumes while judge’s fate hangs in the balance
Five men are standing trial for the 2014 murder, while Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela faces suspension, following a recommendation by the Judicial Service Commission.Read More
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’
A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited.Read More
Party won't rest until Registration of Muslim Marriages Bill passed - Al Jama-ah
In June last year, the Constitutional Court handed down a judgment recognising the validity of Muslim marriages. The court gave Parliament a June 2024 deadline to adjust the legislation, however, it has dragged its feet on the matter.Read More
PRIME Hydration drink sells out at some Checkers stores
In scenes reminiscent of Black Friday, people across the country woke up early to queue outside Checkers stores to be the first to buy the popular drink.Read More