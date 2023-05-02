Police expose more of Thabo Bester’s shiver of ‘sharks’ that helped him escape
JOHANNESBURG - The police ministry says it is close to finding the high-level people who helped convicted murderer and rapist Thabo Bester evade authorities for so long.
Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre in Bloemfontein last May, after faking his death in a prison cell fire.
He was recaptured in Tanzania last month, following reports he was living in the country as a free man, along with his lover, disgraced celebrity doctor Nandipha Magudumana.
On Monday, police arrested two former G4S employees on suspicion of aiding Bester's escape, bringing the total number of people arrested in connection with assisting Bester to eight.
Police Minister Bheki Cele said with every arrest, investigators were getting closer to uncovering the entire saga and everyone involved.
“We don’t want to push the team; we want them to find their way up to the level where we all believe that this thing originated here. We know it originated with Bester, but Bester could not have dealt with the small fish. At a certain given point, you’ll have to get sharks on the matter.”
This article first appeared on EWN : Police expose more of Thabo Bester’s shiver of ‘sharks’ that helped him escape
