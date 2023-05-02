PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'





Ray White speaks with Renaldo Phillips, Head Buyer of Private Label and Imports at Checkers.

PRIME Hydration has been flying off the shelves at Checkers

The drink sold out within 90 minutes of Checkers making it available on the app

After insanely high prices initially, Checkers is stocking the product for R39.99.

PRIME Hydration launched in-store on Monday and promptly flew off the shelves.

While stores are continuously selling out, the retailer has enough in storage to promptly restock.

The response to PRIME Hydration yesterday was overwhelmingly positive. It was nothing short of spectacular. Renaldo Phillips, Head Buyer of Private Label and Imports - Checkers

When they first went live on the Checkers Sixty60 app on Sunday evening, all the stock they allocated to the app was sold out in the first 90 minutes.

Phillips says that this is the first time he has ever seen this kind of reaction to a product.

Everyone I have spoken to, retailers who have been around for 30 years in the industry, have never seen anything like this. It really has blown our minds and shows you the power of social media. Renaldo Phillips, Head Buyer of Private Label and Imports - Checkers

He says that Checkers was able to stock the product at an affordable price by using their resources and distribution network to import directly from the manufacturer.

