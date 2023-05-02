Hunt for escaped Eastern Cape inmate continues after one re-arrested
JOHANNESBURG - Correctional Services says it has deployed additional resources from emergency teams to help in the re-capturing of an escaped prisoner in the Eastern Cape.
Two inmates, Siyabulela Khohliso and Athini Mzingelwa, broke out of the Ngqeleni Correctional Centre while enjoying the sports field last week.
Khohliso was re-arrested on Tuesday, while the other, Mzingelwa is still at large.
A total of ten officials who were on duty on the day of the escape have since been suspended.
Correctional Services’ commissioner Makgothi Thobakgale said it was "essential" that the two be rearrested and "brought back behind bars."
This article first appeared on EWN : Hunt for escaped Eastern Cape inmate continues after one re-arrested
