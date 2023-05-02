[WATCH] Man fights and speeds off with a stolen bag of potatoes
Jonathan 'Khabazela' Fairbairn shares some of the videos that went viral on Twitter and Facebook.
A man fighting over a sack of potatoes after a trailer accident is TRENDING.
In an exchange of fists with the looter, a man dressed in farm attire attempted to protect the remaining potatoes.
The looter then sped off after grabbing a stolen bag at the busy intersection.
Yi ndoda kabani le ilwela amazambane 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/LkAbRaFnso' uYesu Nyana KaThixo (@uYesuKrestu) April 29, 2023
Scroll up to listen to what else has gone viral.
