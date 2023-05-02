Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Jean Redpath of the Dullah Omar Institute at the University of the Western Cape.
-
The introduction of provincial police support programmes seems to show a move towards devolution of the police service
-
Redpath says this service in Gauteng pushes the boundaries of what is legally acceptable
The introduction of this parallel police service in Gauteng, as well as a similar programme in Cape Town with the Law Enforcement Advancement Programme (LEAP), seems to show a shift towards provincial policing.
According to Redpath, the Constitution leaves a door open for the devolution of policing powers to provinces.
This is what Alan Winde has been calling for. For official devolution in terms of the Constitution.Jean Redpath, Dullah Omar Institute - UWC
Redpath questions the legality of the initiative in Gauteng.
She says there is a fundamental difference between how this has been done in Cape Town and in Gauteng.
In Cape Town, the LEAP officers are employed by the City of Cape Town's law enforcement service and funded by the province.
In Gauteng, it appears that the province is employing people in a law enforcement-type capacity, which has no constitutional or legal basis.
Listen to the interview for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal?
