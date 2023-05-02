Streaming issues? Report here
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song

Tags:
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial.

Ed Sheeran is involved in a copyright infringement trial.

He stands accused of copying parts of Marvin Gaye’s 'Let's Get It On' for his song 'Thinking Out Loud.'

Gaye died in 1984 when his father shot him after an argument.

On Monday at a court in New York, the Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stand and vowed to quit music altogether if he’s found guilty.

Sheeran reportedly said, 'If that happens, I’m done. I’m stopping.’

I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.

Ed Sheeran, Singer - Copyright Infringement Trial

Sheeran also said that he ‘can’t read music’ and that he’s ‘not classically trained in anything’ because ‘when inspiration hits, you get excited, and it just comes out.’

Repurposing music, rhythms, and melodies in the entertainment industry is nothing new.

Listen to the songs in question below and see if you can tell the difference.

Ed Sheeran: Thinking Out Loud (2015)

Marvin Gaye: Let's Get It On (1973)

Of course, Sheeran fans will know that the musician uses his platform to highlight mental health challenges and to talk about his creative process when creating music.

Sheeran also shared that he'll be releasing a new album on 5 May... we hope it won't be his last.


This article first appeared on KFM : Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song




