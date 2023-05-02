Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song
Ed Sheeran is involved in a copyright infringement trial.
He stands accused of copying parts of Marvin Gaye’s 'Let's Get It On' for his song 'Thinking Out Loud.'
Gaye died in 1984 when his father shot him after an argument.
On Monday at a court in New York, the Grammy Award-winning singer took to the stand and vowed to quit music altogether if he’s found guilty.
Sheeran reportedly said, 'If that happens, I’m done. I’m stopping.’
I find it really insulting to devote my whole life to being a performer and a songwriter and have someone diminish it.Ed Sheeran, Singer - Copyright Infringement Trial
Sheeran also said that he ‘can’t read music’ and that he’s ‘not classically trained in anything’ because ‘when inspiration hits, you get excited, and it just comes out.’
Repurposing music, rhythms, and melodies in the entertainment industry is nothing new.
Listen to the songs in question below and see if you can tell the difference.
Ed Sheeran: Thinking Out Loud (2015)
Marvin Gaye: Let's Get It On (1973)
Of course, Sheeran fans will know that the musician uses his platform to highlight mental health challenges and to talk about his creative process when creating music.
Sheeran also shared that he'll be releasing a new album on 5 May... we hope it won't be his last.
This article first appeared on KFM : Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song
Source : https://commons.wikimedia.org/wiki/File:Ed_Sheeran-6995.jpg
More from Entertainment
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!'
Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring.Read More
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants
Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets of the Elephants'.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
Matthew Perry apologises to Keanu Reeves for jab in his memoir
The 'Friends' star is removing the controversial mention from future editions.Read More
Happy 83rd birthday to everyone's favourite godfather, Al Pacino!
Al Pacino celebrates his 83rd birthday today! Here are some of his best on-screen moments.Read More
Young musician wins R40K in Deal or No Deal SA, enough to buy his dream violin
A young violinist Sisa wins R46,020 which he'll use to continue making his music dreams come true.Read More
[PICS] Olympic swimmer Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are engaged!
'We are engaged.' Tatjana Schoenmaker and Joel Smith are tying the knot!Read More
Netflix password sharing ban 'coming soon' to South Africa
Netflix's test ban in some countries proved lucrative. If you use a shared password, get ready to be cut.Read More
'I'm going to miss him very much' - Pieter-Dirk Uys on Dame Edna's passing
Pieter-Dirk Uys, best known for his role as Evita Bezuidenhout, reflects on the life and legacy of the late Barry Humphries.Read More