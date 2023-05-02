[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland

Streaming issues? Report here
Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021 Relebogile Mabotja - thumbnail 2021
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (11) 883 0702
WhatsApp
072 702 1702
Contact
View Form
Advertise
Contact Us
Radio
FM 92.7 and FM 106
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
702 FYI
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: 702 Drive with John Perlman
See full line-up
Afternoons with Relebogile Mabotja
13:00 - 15:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
Advertise with Us
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Is a privatised Eskom with civilian oversight the answer to our energy crisis? As South Africans continue to suffer through high levels of loadshedding, it is clear that something needs to change. 2 May 2023 12:22 PM
Four things that count when a South African graduate looks for work These factors aim to give graduates a better chance of earning a decent livelihood and participating in society. 2 May 2023 11:51 AM
Gauteng, W Cape increasingly take over policing from SAPS - but is it legal? Gauteng has spent R450 million on getting 4000 freshly trained crime prevention wardens ready to assist SAPS. 2 May 2023 11:25 AM
View all Local
Coalitions must be regulated to bring stability to metros - political scientist The resignation of Johannesburg Mayor Thapelo Amad is yet another change brought about by unsteady coalitions. 2 May 2023 8:50 AM
City of Joburg to elect a new mayor amid coalition squabbles Two central coalitions in the Johannesburg council, led by the DA and the ANC, are in disarray ahead of the vote. 2 May 2023 7:40 AM
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest. 28 April 2023 10:37 AM
View all Politics
PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!' PRIME Hydration has been creating a major buzz across the country after entering the market selling for up to R400. 2 May 2023 9:38 AM
ABSA throws weight behind Chinese carmaker BAIC SA: 'Sales are booming' It's yet another sign that Chinese manufacturers are preparing to dominate the local auto market. 2 May 2023 8:39 AM
SA’s minimum wage: ‘It is a double-edged sword’ A national minimum wage was introduced in 2019 to protect workers from being exploited. 1 May 2023 5:30 PM
View all Business
Honda unleashes its MOST POWERFUL car yet on SA streets. Got R1 million? Honda's all-new Civic Type R is a beast. 2 May 2023 12:12 PM
Maserati debuts 2nd ELECTRIC vehicle (by 2030 all of them will be EVs) Yet another luxury carmaker is going fully electric. 2 May 2023 9:28 AM
Opel's Corsa Lite makes a comeback in South Africa. Got R350 000? The legendary small car has a whole new look. It's not exactly 'lite' anymore. 2 May 2023 8:07 AM
View all Lifestyle
Sir Jim Ratcliffe wants complete control over transfers in Man Utd bid The potential Manchester United owner is looking for a controlling stake in the club. 2 May 2023 11:29 AM
[LISTEN] Dean du Plessis on being the world’s first BLIND cricket commentator Dean du Plessis chats about his experience as a visually impaired Zimbabwean cricket commentator. 2 May 2023 9:59 AM
‘The hard work starts now': Kolisi undergoes successful knee op Siya Kolisi took to social media to thank SA for their prayers and support. 1 May 2023 11:24 AM
View all Sport
Ed Sheeran says he'll quit music if found guilty of stealing Marvin Gaye's song Ed Sheeran says has said he’ll leave the music industry if he loses his copyright infringement trial. 2 May 2023 12:30 PM
Mike Tyson wants a WWE match with Logan Paul: 'I’ll kick his ass!' Mike Tyson is no stranger to the WWE ring. 2 May 2023 9:49 AM
New docu-series will change what you know about elephants Sara-Jayne Makwala King speaks to National Geographic explorer Ntokozo Mbuli about the new Disney Plus four-part series 'Secrets o... 29 April 2023 11:42 AM
View all Entertainment
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation "It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist. 2 May 2023 1:13 PM
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living. 2 May 2023 12:54 PM
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job' It's round two of Biden vs Trump. 26 April 2023 3:43 PM
View all World
Zim dollar continues depreciating, now 1 000 ZWL+ to the US dollar While the Zimbabwe dollar continues its downward slide, inflation slowed to 87.6% thanks to a new 'blended' rate. 26 April 2023 7:47 PM
77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco In a tweet, the department's head of public diplomacy, Clayson Monyela, said that efforts to evacuate South Africans stuck in the... 24 April 2023 7:27 AM
S. African trapped in Sudan pleads for evacuation flight as fighting continues Birgitte Davy, who has been working as a human resources specialist in the capital for four year, has been trapped in a compound w... 23 April 2023 5:35 PM
View all Africa
Are you ready for an AI lawyer? A bot service is available free! Local company Legal&Tax Services has introduced its very own AI lawyer, reachable via Whatsapp. Wendy Knowler puts the bot to the... 27 April 2023 6:32 PM
MONDE NDLOVU: Economic freedom post-1994 needs to become more tangible From averting a possible civil war, especially after the death of Chris Hani, to negotiating a new political settlement, one aspec... 27 April 2023 10:33 AM
[WATCH] Dramatic family fight ad shows exactly why you need to draw up a will There's no mistaking the message of Capital Legacy's 'Where there's no will' campaign. 26 April 2023 7:58 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland

2 May 2023 12:54 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Barbs Wire

According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living.

Clarence Ford interviews Barbara Friedman about this and other trending news on the web (skip to 7:03).

  • A female 'vampire' skeleton from the 17th Century has been discovered in Poland
  • The skeleton was found restrained to prevent the deceased from returning from the grave
  • It was believed that the woman could have been a vampire

A female skeleton with a sickle laying across its throat and a padlock on its big toe to prevent her from returning from the grave was found in Poland.

Discovered at a 17th century cemetery in the village of Pien, researchers also found that the skeletal remains had a silk cap on its head, indicating that she held a high social status.

According to myths that date back to the 11th century, it was believed that those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as blood-sucking monsters (vampires), tormenting the living.

At that time, people believed that placing a sickle across the deceased was a way of ensuring the person remained dead and buried.

The manner of her death remains unknown.

@miniminuteman The Polish Vampire #archaeology #anthropology #history #lesson #greenscreen #discovery #discover #archaeologist #bones #superstition #science #scientific #truth #fact #interesting #cool #conspiracy #theory #conspiracytheory #foryoupage #foryou #fyp #fypシ ♬ Suspense, horror, piano and music box - takaya

Putting a sickle over the dead body's neck when you buried them prevented them from rising from the dead, which is what vampires allegedly do.

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

What happened in the 17th century to this young woman where they suspected her of being a vampire?

Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent

Scroll up to listen to the full interview.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland




2 May 2023 12:54 PM
by Amy Fraser
Tags:
Barbs Wire

More from World

King Charles (then Prince of Wales) at a UN conference on climate change. © palinchak/123rf.com

King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation

2 May 2023 1:13 PM

"It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

President Cyril Ramaphosa with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin at the BRICS Summit. Picture: GCIS.

'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde

28 April 2023 10:37 AM

Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run.

[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'

26 April 2023 3:43 PM

It's round two of Biden vs Trump.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image source: Miami Police Department Wikimedia Commons

R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence

26 April 2023 9:44 AM

The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bulldog

'My puppy chewed my big toe to the bone, but it ended up saving my life'

25 April 2023 12:36 PM

After being rushed to hospital, the incident ended up being a potential life-saver as doctors later discovered two blocked arteries.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

FILE: Ukraine to receive Leopard 2 tankers amidst Russian war. Picture: Wikimedia Commons: 7th Army Training Command

Global military spending reaches all-time high of $2.24 trillion

25 April 2023 10:40 AM

Ukraine had the biggest increase of 640%.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image by Here and now, unfortunately, ends my journey on Pixabay from Pixabay.

[WATCH] Marathon runner caught on camera POOPING in a stranger's garden

24 April 2023 12:03 PM

A Boston Marathon runner was caught by a doorbell camera, defecating in someone’s garden.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Image of French solo yachtsman Emmanuel Dailler: National Sea Rescue Institute

Missing French yachtsman safe in Martinique after departing Hout Bay in March

23 April 2023 7:32 PM

The NSRI has confirmed that solo sailor Emmanuel Dailler has arrived safely in Martinique after he set sail from Hout Bay Yacht Club on 2 March.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Dame Edna Everage on an Australian stamp @ neftali77/123rf.com

Creator of iconic 'Dame Edna', Barry Humphries, dies aged 89

23 April 2023 5:12 PM

Tributes are pouring in after the death of the Australian comedian whose Dame Edna Everage persona particularly was acclaimed around the world.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World Earth Day 2023

World Earth Day: 'Bringing children into this world is not a good thing anymore'

21 April 2023 2:40 PM

22 April is World Earth Day, and unfortunately, it's not all sunshine and rainbows.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland

World

PRIME at Checkers sales stampede: 'We have NEVER seen anything like this!'

Business

[WATCH] Man fights and speeds off with a stolen bag of potatoes

Local

EWN Highlights

Al Jama-Ah proposes bill for the constitutional recognition on Muslim marriages

2 May 2023 2:41 PM

Life Esidimeni inquest resumes with Mahlangu expected to testify

2 May 2023 2:24 PM

Two more officials suspended at Ngqeleni Correctional Centre after escapes

2 May 2023 2:09 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2023 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA