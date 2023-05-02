Is a privatised Eskom with civilian oversight the answer to our energy crisis?
Lester Kiewit speaks with Neil De Beer, founder of the United Independent Movement.
-
De Beer says that if Eskom is privatised, there should be a civilian oversight committee
-
He says this body would ensure that no more taxpayer money is lost to Eskom and that we get the energy we need
One suggestion that some have given to fix our power crisis is to privatise Eskom.
De Beer says that if we are to go that route, this must be done with the understanding that the taxpayer has forwarded hundreds of billions of rands over the last few years to float an entity that cannot seem to function without help.
He says that he has written to the president saying they would like to understand the problems with the utility or see Eskom moved under public oversight, with a civilian oversight committee.
This committee would be in charge of ensuring that the taxpayer does not lose any more money and get the energy they need.
We have got to face it. Energy and loadshedding might be the straw breaking the camels back [for us] to realise the citizens in this country deserve better.Neil De Beer, Founder - United Independent Movement
What we find today is an Eskom out of control. A government without a plan. A minister of electricity doing site visits, and us still sitting at loadshedding stage 6.Neil De Beer, Founder - United Independent Movement
Listen to the interview above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Is a privatised Eskom with civilian oversight the answer to our energy crisis?
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_102076789_woman-complaining-during-a-blackout-sitting-on-a-couch-in-the-living-room-at-home.html
