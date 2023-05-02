Streaming issues? Report here
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
12:00 - 13:00
The Midday Report Express: Who will wear the Johannesburg Mayoral Chain?

2 May 2023 2:07 PM
by Zaid Kriel
Tags:
Johannesburg Mayor
Thabo Bester
G4S
Tourism Department
Tottenham Hotspur FC
GIft of the Givers
DA's Mpho Phalatse
Thapelo Amad

All the news you need to know.

The question of who will wear the Johannesburg Mayoral Chain is the lead story on The Midday Report today.

An extraordinary council meeting is expected to be convened today to answer that question with the election of another new Executive Mayor for the city.

The situation comes to fruition on the back of former executive mayor, Thapelo Amad, resigning ahead of a council meeting where he was facing a no-confidence motion.

As to who will fill that seat now, Mandy Wiener speaks to EWN reporter Alpha Ramushwana.

For us, it makes a whole lot of sense to then say if something was not broken and if the other parties that were part of the coalition were actually praising Mpho Phalatse, why then are they having a problem with reinstatement?

Solly Msimanga, DA Gauteng Provincial Leader

Other key issues on The Midday Report today:

  • The Department of Correctional Services to terminate contract with G4S

  • Gift of the Givers says 22 South Africans are still stuck in Safaga Port in Egypt. They say that they have alerted DIRCO to this matter

  • The Minister of Tourism briefs the Tourism Portfolio Committee on developments around the South African Tourism board post the Tottenham Hotspur matter

Scroll up for full audio.


This article first appeared on CapeTalk : The Midday Report Express: Who will wear the Johannesburg Mayoral Chain?




