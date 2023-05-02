Lamola: There was no basis for the UAE to deny extradition of Guptas to SA





CAPE TOWN - Justice and Correctional Services Minister Ronald Lamola said that there was no basis for the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to deny the extradition of the Guptas.

He said that South Africa had also registered its displeasure with the country after it denied its extradition request.

Lamola was giving an overview of his department’s annual performance plan and budget in Parliament on Tuesday.

Minister Lamola said that the country had informed the UAE of its unhappiness about its Gupta extradition decision.

"I’ve been in contact with my UAE counterpart and met the UAE representative in South Africa and registered our country’s displeasure."

He said that South Africa covered all its bases when it made the application and did not understand how the matter was denied.

"Our view remains that we’ve complied with all the requirements of the extradition treaty between South Africa and the UAE and in this regard there was basis for dismissing our application."

He said that they would soon announce a way forward on the matter after dealing with a few finer details with his UAE counterparts.

