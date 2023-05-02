[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'





Clarence Ford interviews Ash Ramraj, a South African who managed to escape from Sudan.

South Africans have been stuck in Sudan after fighting between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force erupted

The Gift of the Givers have stepped in, rescuing South Africans and embassy staff

Ash Ramraj has successfully managed to escape and is back home in South Africa

It's been a couple of weeks since fighting between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force erupted, leaving many stranded without food and water.

On Sunday, 53 evacuees landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Egypt.

Amongst those was South African, Ash Ramraj.

Ramraj gives credit to Gift of the Givers, as the plans set out by the government 'absolutely failed' because of miscommunication, he said.

Warning! Some may find the below footage disturbing

I had to get out of here, I had to escape. Ash Ramraj, South African who managed to escape from Sudan

My building took a few hits. Ash Ramraj, South African who managed to escape from Sudan

The first two buses was paid by the government, it wasn't arranged by the government. Ash Ramraj, South African who managed to escape from Sudan

