[LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
Clarence Ford interviews Ash Ramraj, a South African who managed to escape from Sudan.
- South Africans have been stuck in Sudan after fighting between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force erupted
- The Gift of the Givers have stepped in, rescuing South Africans and embassy staff
- Ash Ramraj has successfully managed to escape and is back home in South Africa
It's been a couple of weeks since fighting between Sudan's military and the country's main paramilitary force erupted, leaving many stranded without food and water.
On Sunday, 53 evacuees landed at OR Tambo International Airport from Egypt.
Amongst those was South African, Ash Ramraj.
Ramraj gives credit to Gift of the Givers, as the plans set out by the government 'absolutely failed' because of miscommunication, he said.
RELATED: 'South Africans stuck in war-ravaged Khartoum are running out of food and water'
Warning! Some may find the below footage disturbing
RELATED: 77 South Africans stranded in Sudan, confirms Dirco
RELATED: Gift of the Givers rescues South Africans and embassy staff from Sudan
I had to get out of here, I had to escape.Ash Ramraj, South African who managed to escape from Sudan
My building took a few hits.Ash Ramraj, South African who managed to escape from Sudan
The first two buses was paid by the government, it wasn't arranged by the government.Ash Ramraj, South African who managed to escape from Sudan
Scroll up to listen to the full interview.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : [LISTEN] South African recalls escape from war-torn Sudan: 'I had to get out'
More from Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
Chefs with Compassion dish out 5 million meals
Serving 5 million meals to those in need is no easy task, but it was a goal that the Chefs with Compassion achieved, and beyond.Read More
Ranger exposes 'idiots' at Kruger Park climbing out of car to snap pic of lion
More from World
More than 100 arrests (and counting) in European anti-mafia bust
The crime group is accused of smuggling cocaine along with several other offences.Read More
Russia claims Ukraine tried to assasinate Putin, launches retaliatory attacks
Russia accused Ukraine of trying to assassinate Vladimir Putin with a drone attack.Read More
Countries clamouring to join 5-member Brics - 19 apply ahead of SA summit
The emerging-markets bloc of Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa will meet in Cape Town next month to discuss the applications before the August summit.Read More
[WATCH] Lvova-Belova says Russia saved Ukrainian children from ruined cities
War crime-accused Maria Lvova-Belova claims Russia is saving children from obliterated Ukraine.Read More
King Charles 'invites' the masses to swear allegiance to him at his coronation
"It's not beholden at all on anyone really, because nobody has ever done this before," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
[WATCH] Remains of a 'vampire' from the 17th century discovered in Poland
According to myths, those who were buried would claw their way back up to the surface as vampires, tormenting the living.Read More
'We won't flip flop like the President, we WILL arrest Putin', warns Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde warns that should Putin enter the province, the Western Cape government will follow through with his arrest.Read More
[WATCH] Joe Biden announces 2024 White House run: 'Let's finish this job'
It's round two of Biden vs Trump.Read More
R Kelly moved to prison in North Carolina to start serving 30-year sentence
The disgraced R&B singer and convicted sex trafficker was moved from a prison in Chicago to a federal prison in North Carolina.Read More
More from Politics
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
DA calls for oversight on Ramokgopa: 'He is not different from other ministers'
The DA's draft resolution to have an ad hoc oversight committee for Electricity Minister Kgosientsho Ramokgopa did not find favour with the governing ANC in Parliament.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Mzwanele Manyi joins EFF for ‘much-needed shock treatment’
Manyi resigned with immediate effect from the ATM and took to his Twitter account on Friday to announce that he’d taken up membership with the red berets.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
The Midday Report Express: Former Gauteng Health MEC facing cross examination
All the news you need to know.Read More
Steenhuisen calls for urgent convention for pact to topple ANC
The DA leader said the instability in the City of Johannesburg reiterated the importance of having binding conditions to guide coalitions.Read More
Ramaphosa does not feel snubbed by G7 summit, says Presidency
For the first time since his presidency began in 2018, Ramaphosa has not been invited to attend this year's summit in Japan.Read More
Ex-Wesgro CEO to head SA Tourism interim board after Spurs debacle
Tim Harris outlines his plans after being appointed chairperson of the SA Tourism interim board.Read More