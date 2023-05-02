Sudan Scotties: how YOU can help these precious pups get home
Clarence Ford speaks with Barbara Friedman about this and other trending stories.
-
A family in Sudan was unable to evacuate with their pets
-
The father stayed behind to help get the dogs back to South Africa
A number of people have had to evacuate from war-torn Sudan, but this became a challenge for a family that was in the country with their two dogs.
The family was unable to get on the bus to evacuate with their beloved pets, so the father, Adam, stayed behind.
He has managed to get into Egypt with both pups, but has unfortunately been stuck with getting the three of them home.
The problem is that a lot of the flights that they have contacted are wanting some outrageous amount of money to get the dogs back to South Africa.Barbara Friedman, Barbs Wire correspondent
A family friend has posted updates on Facebook about the Sudan Scotties, and how you can help bring them home.
The Gift of the Givers has also gotten involved, to help this family reunite with their beloved pets.
Listen to the audio above for more.
This article first appeared on CapeTalk : Sudan Scotties: how YOU can help these precious pups get home
More from Local
SANDF budget unlikely to get bigger, needs a mindset shift - analyst
Officials from the South African National Defence Force say the SANDF's financial situation is on the decline.Read More
My Walk gives kids school shoes made of 100% recyclable hospital IV drip bags
[LISTEN] Delanie Bezuidenhout from My Walk chats about giving 100k kids school shoes across Mzansi that's 100% recyclable.Read More
'I trust we will see a vote taking place today'- City of Joburg Council Speaker
The City of Johannesburg council is set to elect a new mayor on Friday (5 May), following Thapelo Amad's resignation.Read More
Business helps local authorities to power traffic lights during power cuts
The Joburg Roads Agency and the Sandton Central Management District are partnering with businesses to keep traffic lights working during loadshedding.Read More
BLSA's Mavuso stands by disputed investigation into Eskom corruption
Political analyst Khaya Sithole has added his voice to the criticism of Business Leadership SA's decision to fund the private investigation.Read More
SA's new-look currency will start co-circulating with old currency from TODAY
Kuben Naidoo, Deputy Governor for the South African Reserve Bank explains the reasons for the updates.Read More
SA's only drivers licence machine is out of order
South Africa’s one and only card license machine is out for maintenance.Read More
Chefs with Compassion dish out 5 million meals
Serving 5 million meals to those in need is no easy task, but it was a goal that the Chefs with Compassion achieved, and beyond.Read More