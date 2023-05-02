Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world
According to a study conducted by Electronics Hub, South Africa has the highest screen time usage in the world.
The study analysed data from 45 developed nations.
The findings were determined by collating information from Data Reportal’s report for country-level data for screen time and data from Sleep Cycle and Similar Web to understand user behaviour.
Electronics Hub’s study revealed that South Africans spend up to 58.2% of their day looking at a screen.
This constitutes almost three-fifths of the day in front of a screen, the most time worldwide.
This seems to be a Global South thing when you look at top 10. @eh_org: "Of the 45 nations we looked at, residents of South Africa have the highest screen time of any nation, using almost three-fifths (58.2%) of their time awake using the computer or a smartphone". pic.twitter.com/Y9raI0pIwy' Michael Markovitz (@mmarkovitz) April 23, 2023
One of the biggest drivers of the high screen time is the usage of social media.
The analysis revealed that South Africans spend 22.5% of their day scrolling social media.
More than half of the country's population is now active online and internet usage continues to grow thanks to a digitally active generation.
Data from Statisa reveals that the majority of South Africa’s Facebook community is between the ages of 18-35.
This article first appeared on 947 : Phone addiction? Study finds SA has the highest screen time usage in the world
